FEBRUARY 11, 1960



Jack Beatty and James Gildea are named trustees to the Cambridge Community Hospital Association.



FEBRUARY 11, 1970



Larry McCourt joins the staff at Deluxe Barber Shop.



FEBRUARY 11, 1980



Cambridge City Council is considering a bill which would prohibit residents from placing their garbage in plastic bags and putting those bags by the curb. Garbage would have to be placed in cans.



FEBRUARY 11, 1990



The Cambridge High School girls basketball team capped off its best season ever with an easy 79-54 win over Licking Valley.



FEBRUARY 11, 2000



Noble Local Future Farmers of America student, Dallas Blackstone, recently won a pureblooded Simmental cow from Cluff Farms of Delaware, Ohio.