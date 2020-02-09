Noble County



911/Sheriff



Wednesday, Aug. 5



8:44 a.m., suspicious activity involving a male, Fairground Road.



8:06 a.m., truck stuck in mud after stopping for a check engine warning, Wolf Run Road.



6:04 a.m., fallen tree blocking roadway, Glady Road.



4:06 a.m., water truck in a ditch with the trailer blocking the roadway, Marietta Road. No injuries reported.



Tuesday, Aug. 4



10:24 p.m., male threatened to assault a man at a bar with his ex-girlfriend, Liberty Street, Belle Valley.



10:20 p.m., male difficulty breathing and low blood pressure, Tower Road; United Ambulance and Belle Valley FD.



8:18 p.m., Suzuki motorcycle stolen, W. Cross Street, Summerfield.



6:36 p.m., tractor-trailer backed into a vehicle in a parking lot, Fairground Road.



5:58 p.m., ill male, 13, with a high fever, Tower Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



2:52 p.m., mobile home on fire, Main Street, Sarahsville; Belle Valley and Caldwell FDs and deputies.



2:04 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



1:56 p.m., disabled vehicle, Woodsfield Road.



1:11 p.m., inmate overdosed at prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



8:16 a.m., injured person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



7:05 a.m., vehicle off the roadway at the I-77/Route 78 interchange.



Monday, Aug. 3



7:48 p.m., male, 51, possible stroke, Chapel Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



6:02 p.m., assisted male recovering property in accordance with a court order, Hillcrest Lane, Caldwell.



4:11 p.m., tire debris on roadway, Interstate 77.



2:42 p.m., abandoned vehicle, Wolf Run Road.



2:38 p.m., speed violation, Main Street, Caldwell. Warning.



2:01 p.m., grass fire, Chapel Hill Road; Summerfield FD.



1:51 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



1:48 p.m., grass fire, Seneca Lake Road; Quaker City and Belle Valley FDs.



12:51 p.m., ill person, Still Road; United Ambulance.



11:17 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



10:35 a.m., vandalism damage, Belford Street, Caldwell.



10:08 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:01 a.m., possible stroke, Maple Avenue, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



1:48 a.m., suspicious male dressed in black clothing, Marietta Road.



12:01 a.m., auto accident, I-77; State Highway Patrol. No injuries reported.



Sunday, Aug. 2



10:25 p.m., harassing telephone calls, Marietta Road.



6:07 p.m., stray dog, Kennedy Drive, Caldwell.



4:55 p.m., two kids soliciting to walk people’s dogs for money, Belford Street, Caldwell.



4:15 p.m., vehicle vandalized, Marietta Street, Sarahsville.



2:12 p.m., suspicious male stumbling along the roadway, Marietta Road.



1:32 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Railroad Street, Caldwell.



1:09 p.m., elderly woman refusing to leave caller’s porch after advising the resident that it was her home, Terrace Avenue, Caldwell.



10:04 a.m., ill male, Belford Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



5:25 a.m., woman with severe pain and elevated blood pressure, Rayner Road; United Ambulance.



3:03 a.m., abandoned vehicle, Seneca Lake Road.



2:23 a.m., unresponsive person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



2:09 a.m., equipment violation, Marietta Road. Warning.



12:43 a.m., motorist struck an embankment after swerving to miss a deer, Rayner Road.



Saturday, Aug. 1



11:14 p.m., medical transport to Cambridge; United Ambulance.



9:35 p.m., deer struck by a vehicle, T-Ridge Road.



9:18 p.m., Toyota Camry in a ditch, Harrietsville Road. No injuries reported.



6:46 p.m., building on fire, Road Fork Road; Caldwell and Summerfield FDs and deputies.



6:22 p.m., female fell, John Tomcho Road; Belle Valley FD.



6 p.m., dog at-large by caller’s front door, Devolld Cemetery Road.



5:25 p.m., speed violation, Woodsfield Road. Warning.



2 p.m., well being check for a male, Brown Street, Belle Valley. False alarm.



1:34 p.m., threatening telephone calls from ex-boyfriend, Hill Street, Lower Salem.



9:56 a.m., natural gas leak, Marietta Road; Belle Valley FD and deputy.



8:15 a.m., protection order violation, North Street, Caldwell. Female arrested.



3:53 a.m., possible impaired driver, Frostyville Road; highway patrol and deputes. Male arrested.



1:33 a.m., suspended license, Fairground Road. Citation issued.



12:06 a.m., turn signal, I-77. Warning.



12:03 a.m., male fell, Belford Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



Friday, Jan. 31



9:15 p.m., ill male coughing up blood, Old Infirmary Road; United Ambulance.



5:57 p.m., dispute regarding treatment and living arrangements for a male, Sunset Road.



5:47 p.m., female, 50, seizures, Ridge Avenue, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



5:26 p.m., custody dispute, Wolf Run Drive, Caldwell.



5:10 p.m., male threatening to harm himself, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



4:12 p.m., two-vehicle accident, Woodsfield Road; United and deputy.



2:19 p.m., speed violation, Woodsfield Road. Warning.



2:12 p.m., unconscious inmate, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



2:04 p.m., speed violation, McConnelsville Road. Warning.



1:30 p.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.



1:14 p.m., natural gas leak, Marietta Road.



1:07 p.m., traffic stop, Glen Slay Road.



11:16 a.m., female with hip pain after a fall, OR&W Tunnel Road; United Ambulance.



10:52 a.m., speed violation, Marietta Road. Warning.



10:24 a.m., traffic stop, Woodsfield Road.



10:02 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:56 a.m., ill person, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



5:42 a.m., reckless driver speeding, McConnelsville Road.



1:06 a.m., marked lanes with consent search, Marietta Road. Warning.



12:15 a.m., motion alarm, Noble Cottage Lane.



Thursday, Jan. 30



11:37 p.m., reckless driver, Fairground Road.



8:22 p.m., registration violation, Zep Road. Warning.



8:15 p.m., marked lanes, Terrance Avenue, Caldwell. Warning.



7 p.m., female, 14, seizures, W. Cross Street; United and Summerfield FD.



5:53 p.m., boy, 7, was "out of control," T-Ridge Road.



3:16 p.m., female, 18, possible miscarriage, Frostyville Road; United Ambulance.



2:48 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



2:22 p.m., deputy requested, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



2:18 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



2:02 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



1:41 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



1:28 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



1:18 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



1 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



12:46 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



11:47 a.m., two at-large dogs trying to fight with other dogs, Main Street, Caldwell.



11:30 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



10:55 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



10:41 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



10:30 a.m., house vandalized with toilet paper overnight, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



10:22 a.m., traffic stop, Liberty Street, Belle Valley.



10:17 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



10:11 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



6:42 a.m., unruly male, 10, causing problems on a school bus, Stafford Street, Summerfield.



1:36 a.m., deer struck by a vehicle, Interstate 77.



Wednesday, Jan. 29



11:29 p.m., ill male vomiting, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



10:20 p.m., explosion and possible flames reported, Frostyville Road. Unable to locate.



9:12 p.m., deputy requested, Tower Road.



8:49 p.m., well being check for a young female pedestrian, Marietta Road.



8:41 p.m., injury accident, Nicholson Road.



7:49 p.m., ill person, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.



5:07 p.m., ill person, Jefferson Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



4:20 p.m., ill patient with pneumonia, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



1:52 p.m., counterfeit currency, Seneca Lake Road.



1:46 p.m., speed violation, Marietta Road. Warning.



1:40 p.m., ill male with a fever vomiting, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



12:32 p.m., speed violation, Woodsfield Road. Warning.



12:25 p.m., speed violation, Woodsfield Road. Warning.



10:08 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.