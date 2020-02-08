There are places in this world where absolutely no health care is available. Not a band aid. Not an aspirin. And certainly not a doctor or a nurse. Fortunately, we don’t have that problem here in America to such an extent.



Our health-care access problems are more along the line of "What facilities are within a reasonable drive?" and "Which type of facility is most suitable for my current illness or injury?"



First things first. If at any time you are experiencing a medical emergency, stop what you are doing and call 911. You need expert caregivers to see you NOW and to get you to the most appropriate emergency department.



For non-emergency situations, your primary care provider or an urgent care center may be the best place to seek treatment. These professionals know your health history, your medications and your chronic conditions.



Most of us are familiar with what goes on in a doctor’s office and an emergency room. But what is an urgent care?



Urgent care walk-in centers offer many of the same services as hospitals. Some even include X-ray, lab testing, exam rooms and procedure rooms for treating cuts and broken bones. Patients are often seen more quickly in an urgent care than in an ER due to the differences in patient volumes and longer treatment times for the more critically ill or injured patients.



In general, if you would normally go to your doctor’s office but they are booked up, an urgent care is a good option. Visiting one of these urgent care centers when the situation calls for it also frees up emergency medical professionals in the emergency room to handle more serious medical conditions.



To meet the health-care needs in an underserved local area, UH Samaritan Richland Urgent Care will open Feb. 17 in the new UH Samaritan Richland Health Center. Our $17 million state-of-the-art outpatient health center in Madison Township is easily accessible from U.S. 42 and U.S. 30, and is located at 1033 Ashland Road, Mansfield. This facility’s main phone number is 567-345- 3000, and the urgent care phone number is 567-345-3010.



In addition, rehabilitation services, radiology and the urology services of Dr. John Peck also will be immediately available with more providers and services slated to follow in the coming months.



If you need urgent care services in the Ashland area, UH Samaritan Urgent Care is located at 663 E. Main Street. Contact them at 419-207-2502.



For those a bit further north, UH Samaritan New London Urgent Care is at 206 West Main Street in New London. They can be called at 419-626-7820.



And serving folks to the south, UH Kettering Urgent Care is at 546 N. Union St. in Loudonville. Its phone number is 419-994-4121.



All of these UH urgent care centers are well-suited for treating minor burns and injuries, animal bites, sprains and strains, coughs, colds, sore throats, minor allergic reactions, ear infections, fever and flu symptoms, mild asthma, rashes and other skin irritations.



The emergency room is the place to go when you have a life-threatening condition, or are experiencing severe symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath or a drooping face. Bleeding, seizures, fainting, very high or very low vital signs, such as blood pressure, heart rate, breathing rate and temperature should be seen in the emergency department as well (slight abnormalities can be evaluated in urgent care). And, of course, suspected overdose or self-harm should be seen as emergencies. When wisdom recommends the Emergency Department, UH Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Department is located at 1025 Center St. in Ashland. All University Hospitals locations can be found by going to: uhhospitals.org.



— Steven Baldridge, RN, is staff educator at University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.