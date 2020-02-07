LOUISVILLE The Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped by St. Thomas Aquinas High School and Middle School this week to award Aquinas senior Kyle Andrzejczky with the Saved By the Belt award.

Trooper Duane Hunsicker and Post Commander Lt. Jeffrey Greene were on hand to talk with students and recognize Andrzejczky.

According to a news release:

On Jan. 5, the teen was involved in a crash on Interstate 76, Hunsicker said. “He approached an accident involving other drivers and in order to avoid the parties of that crash he maneuvered his vehicle to the right side of the roadway. As a result, he struck an embankment and rolled several times. He sustained only minor injuries.

“If Kyle had not made the ... decision to wear his seat belt his injuries could have been very serious, if not fatal.”

Hunsicker nominated Andrzejczky for the Saved By The Belt Award due to his decision to always wear a seat belt and to put others before himself when he took steps to avoid the original accident.

Greene noted that “in his 21 years with the Highway Patrol, this is only the second time he has awarded the Saved By The Belt Award.”

Officers shared photos of his accident and the damage to Andrzejczky‘s vehicle, which helped stress the importance of always wearing a seat belt.

Andrzejczky also spoke about the accident, saying "I believe that God and maybe even some relatives who have passed away were looking down at me and saved me in that crash.”