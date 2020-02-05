Barnesville Village Council was presented at its meeting Jan. 20 an overview of Kayla Crooks’ Gold Award Project for Girl Scout Troop #5795. Her project was a pet waste station located in the Barnesville Village Park near the playground.



In other business, re-elected councilman Terry McCort was sworn-in by Village Solicitor Adam Myser.



Meanwhile, Village Administrator Roger Deal informed council that the fireworks display will be Sunday, July 5 with rain day being July 11. He said that since July 4th falls on a Saturday this year, the vendor is busy with the larger crowds.



Deal asked council to approve advertising for bid 2008 Ford F-350 pick-up truck. Council approved.



Council also approved Fire Chief Tim Hall’s application for BWC-Our Firefighter Exposure to Environmental Elements Grant for up to $15,000 to purchase a washing machine for turn-out gear.



Chief Hall has received three proposals for the demolition at 115 S. Arch Street. The estimates range in age from $6,500 to $12,000. Rosen Enterprises came in with the lowest bid and is available within a couple of weeks. Council approved the demolition.



Chief Hall also said the department did a great job in 2019 with 179 fire calls and 1,251 EMS runs for the year.



Council approved advertising for bid the 2007 Chevy Silverado pick-up truck and the transfer of Chief Hall’s 2009 GMC pick-up truck to the cemetery.



Deal told council that he plans to retain ownership of the 2006 Ford F-550 Dump truck for now. It needs work, however, its good for an extra truck to have it needed.



In other business, council was informed of an incident in the Municipal Building of natural gas fumes in the garage. After inspection, it was discovered that the furnace was not venting properly due to debris. Council requested that three estimates be received to consider a new heating and cooling system in the building.



Mayor Dale Bunting congratulated the Barnesville wrestling team for back-to-back 3A OVAC Champion this weekend, along with the Robotics Team qualifying for State and the Cheerleaders all did very well.