



LAKE TWP. During the regular meeting on Jan. 27, the lake Township Board of Trustees amended the resolution for the township’s 3 percent Hotel Excise Tax allowing for the option to pay those taxes quarterly or annually, effective immediately.

President Steven Miller said Comfort Suites on Edison Street asked if it could make quarterly payments on the tax bill versus paying annually which was the requirement in the past.

Miller said the amended resolution will give any hotel in the township to pay quarterly or annually.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Changed the regular Feb. 10 meeting to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12.

• Authorized paying bills as of Jan. 27 in the amount of $260,087.

• Purchased a Synology NAS computer backup device and two hard drives from 415 Group at a cost of $615 for the administration office.

• Approved a repair of a 2006 International single axle snow and ice truck from North Canton Truck Center for a cost up to $9,000.

UP NEXT: Meets 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Township Hall