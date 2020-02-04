



JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Fire Expo reached its 25th year on Jan. 25 and 26. It was held at Jackson High School with 190 participants and more than 30 vendors. Fire and police professionals came from as far north as Lake County and as far south as the Cambridge area.

Alex Hoce, a captain with the Jackson Township Fire Department, was the coordinator for the event.

“We hold the event each year to provide training for firefighters and police officers,” Hoce said. “Plus, we have the vendors come in so that participants can see what’s new in equipment and trucks and other types of things from around the area.”

The training seminars included Battalion Chief (retired) Sean DeCrane from the Cleveland Fire Department talking about the latest research from Underwriters Laboratory (UL) as it relates to firefighters and tactics; and Assistant Chief Joe Pronesti from Elyria Fire Department talking about managing MYDAY, fighting attic and basement fires and LODD and close call reviews.

“Everything in the newer homes is petroleum based like curtains, cushions, fabrics, plastics and the furniture is pressed and glued together which makes it all more flammable. Plus, everything is lighter and doesn’t hold up under fire,” Hoce said.

Julie Thomas and Chris Niswander were working at the Fire Safety Services (FSS) table and mentioned the newer fire equipment is lighter weight than in past years. They also had one of the company’s fire trucks on site too.

“Fire Dex from Medina manufacturers our turnout gear,” Thomas said. “The TecGen is the newest fabric in the industry. Today’s gear has to be able to breath and move well. If there is too much exertion or overheating, it can cause cardiac problems for the firefighter.”

Hoce said registration for the event opens in October every year.

“People can attend one or two days,” he said. “We also include emergency medical and police because we all work together.”

For more information, visit www.jacksonfirefighters/jackson-fire-expo-aspx.