



HARTVILLE Following months of discussion, Hartville Village Council took the first step toward building a new police facility Jan. 21.

Council approved legislation to enter into a purchase agreement with Edison Park II Ltd. for a 2.5 acre parcel of property on Sunnyside Street to be used for the future construction of a new police station.

Hartville Police Chief Larry Dordea said he hopes the $190,000 land purchase is the beginning of “a quick process to put together a police facility that is absolutely necessary.”

“I want to thank members of Council for their foresight and leadership in getting this done,” Dordea said. “It will do wonders for the morale of the police department.”

Companion legislation appropriating an amount not to exceed $10,000 for survey-related work on the property was also approved by Council.

Each of the actions was approved 4-0. Councilpersons Jeff Kozy and Bev Green were not present at the meeting.

Indoor shooting range zoning change considered

Council also approved the first reading of an amendment to the village zoning ordinance to allow an indoor shooing range as a conditional use in B-2, M-1 and M-2 districts.

Upon the recommendation of Solicitor Ron Starkey, the draft amendment was referred back to the planning commission for review at its March 10 meeting.

Other actions

A planning commission recommendation to replat a property at 910 Sunnyside St. SW to address parking issues was also approved.