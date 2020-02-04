The Kent Free Library will host a viewing of the 2019 biographical film "Harriet" at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 11 in the second floor meeting room at the library, 312 W. Main St.



This cinematographic portrayal of Harriet Tubman, the slave turned abolitionist, has been nominated for and won dozens of awards.



At 7 p.m. on Feb. 25, the Kent Interfaith Alliance will cosponsor a presentation in the library’s meeting room by the Rev. Julie Blake Fisher, rector, Christ Episcopal Church in Kent.



Learn more about Tubman, including her work as an Underground Railroad conductor, Civil War scout who participated in the rescue of 750 slaves in South Carolina, and an activist for women’s suffrage.



Both programs are for adults and do not require registration. For more information, contact adult services at 330-673-4414.