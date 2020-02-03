



GREEN An After Hours networking mixer event was held at the newly updated Visitor Center inside the Akron Canton Airport on Jan. 22. It was held to unveil the new changes to local tourism partners from both Stark and Summit counties.

“We have people here for the networking mixer from both counties to celebrate the new changes to the Visitor Center,” said Tonja Marshall, executive vice president of marketing and communications for the Stark County Convention & Visitors’ Bureau.

Marshall said the focus is to promote the area a leisure tour destination.

“We have updated the flooring, the display lighting and the desk area,” she said. “Plus, we’ve added a large screen television to run promotional videos of highlights in the area and to promote different happenings in the area such as sporting events and others.”

There were about 100 people attending the mixer and many stopped by the Visitor Center to look through the information found on the shelves. The Visitor Center is located across from the food court area and close to the front doors of the airport.