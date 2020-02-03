



JACKSON TWP. During the regular meeting on Jan. 28, the Jackson Township Board of Trustees approved several vehicle purchases for the police and fire departments and for the highway division.

All were purchased from the Waikem Auto Group as follows:

A 2020 Ford Explorer for the fire department at a cost of $32,905. The car will be used by one of the fire inspectors.

Four 2020 Ford Explorer Interceptors at $33,512 each for a total of $134,048 for the Police Department.

A 2020 Ford Explorer XLT at $35,412 for the Police Department.

A Ford F350 4x2 crew cab for the Highway Division at a cost of $32,064.

Other Actions:

• Swore in four part-time firefighters including Jeffery D. Govern, Tristin B. Hamilton, Jacob D. Morton and Sarah N. North, effective Feb. 3 at $15 per hour.

• Swore in Josh A. Escola as full-time police sergeant. His salary wasn’t available at the time of the meeting.

• Swore in two full-time police officers including Brittany L. Bissler and Nathan J. Henry.

• Approved Luke A. Wiseman as a School Resource Officer for Jackson Local Schools at $23 an hour, effective Feb. 1

• Accepted the following Community Celebration 2020 sponsorships: $3,500 from MCTV and $250 Cain Toyota.

• Accepted a donation to the parks department of $1,000 from Jackson Girls Softball.

• Paid bills in the amount of $548,862.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Township Hall.