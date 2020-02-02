The St. Ambrose Church is holding their first Reverse Raffle on Feb. 15, at Sugar Bush Golf Club. Proceeds will benefit the church improvement fund. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a catered prime rib dinner will be provided by Eisele Catering. There will be dancing available by D.J. Jason Atkins and a cash bar. The grand prize is $1,000 with random numbers also winning other prizes. The cost of admission is $100 (no credit cards accepted) and includes two meals, and one reverse raffle number.



Tickets may be purchased at The Village Emporium (The Villager) on Main Street or after the 11 a.m. Sunday Mass at St. Ambrose church. Only 74 tickets are available for purchase and the last ticket will be raffled off the night of the event. There will also be side boards, a Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle.



Congratulations to our James A. Garfield Local School District for being awarded what may be one of the most highly regarded academic awards in school history.



The district has been named to the 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll. This achievement for Garfield is due to expanding opportunities and improving performance for Advanced Placement students. The AP District Honor Roll recognizes school districts committed to increasing access to AP for under-represented students while simultaneously maintaining or increasing the percentage of students earning AP exam scores of 3 or higher.



AP District Honor Roll recipients are committed to expanding the availability of AP courses among prepared and motivated students of all backgrounds. Inclusion on the 10th Annual AP District Honor Roll is based on the examination of three years of AP data, from 2017 to 2019, for the following criteria at Garfield: Increased participation/access to AP by at least 11%, Increased or maintained percentage of minority students taking exams and increased or maintained the percentage of minority students scoring 3+ on at least one AP Exam and improved performance levels when comparing the percentage of students in 2018 scoring a 3 or higher than those in 2016, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70% of its AP students are scoring a 3 or higher.



JAG is taking reservations for Kindergarten registration for children who will be 5 before Aug. 1. Registration will take place at the elementary school on March 12, 13 and 16. Please call the School office at 330-527-2184 to schedule an appointment.



On Wednesday, March 11,we will celebrate something very dear to our community … our families.



Our third "Family First Night" will be held in our community on this night. Throughout the school year our lives too often become extremely hectic, which sometimes causes us to sacrifice our family time in order to accomplish everything in our busy schedules.



Please join James A Garfield in celebrating your family by taking time to clear your schedules and spend an evening together as a family. We have instructed our staff to take advantage of this time and gather with their family as well.



To help, there will be no homework given on this evening, no projects or tests due the next day and our coaches will cancel practices, unless they are competing in State tournaments. There will be no evening activities at the school on March 11. We also ask that our local youth organizations join us and cancel their activities on this evening.



Plan to eat dinner together, play a board game or take a walk as a family. Family is something to be treasured and celebrated. Take advantage of this evening and celebrate your family.



