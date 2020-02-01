My last article related the hair-raising experiences of an adventurous young man who in 1781 joined a Pennsylvania militia to fight against the Indians.



Christian Fast was not yet 20 when he was wounded in an attack along the Ohio River and captured by the Indians. He made a favorable impression on his captors with his agility, and was adopted into a Delaware family. This was a common occurrence among the Indians, who often adopted captives who pleased them. Fast only lived with the Indians for about a year, but it happened to be a critical, year in Ohio’s history. As the tide of the Revolutionary War turned in America’s favor back east, the battle raged on between Indians and white settlers on the frontier.



In March of 1782, 92 Delaware converts of the Moravian Indian mission at Gnadenhutten were murdered by American militiamen. That June, American troops marched toward the Indian villages on the Sandusky River. In retaliation for the murders at Gnadenhutten, Indians attacked the American soldiers and captured their commander, Colonel William Crawford, who was burned at the stake.



Christian Fast spent that year with the Indians. It is possible that as he hunted with his Indian brother, he may have traveled through Ashland county. The two youths had some close calls with their daredevil stunts, including the time Fast shimmied up a tree in an attempt to smoke a bear out of its hole.



In September, the Indians assembled a war party to attack American settlements. Christian Fast accompanied the Indians on their assault on Fort Henry at Wheeling. Following the unsuccessful attack at Wheeling, the Indians eyed other outposts in western Pennsylvania. Knowing that they were drawing near to his family, Fast planned his escape.



That night, telling his Indian brother that he was thirsty, he made his way to the stream. He dropped his kettle on the riverbank so that it would appear that he had fallen into the river in the dark and been drowned. And this is exactly what the Indians thought had happened to him for more than thirty years. On his way to return to his family, he warned the settlers at Rice’s Fort of the imminent attack. This warning allowed them to ward off the attackers despite having only a handful of defenders. Fast made it to his father’s house about the first of December, 1782.



Shortly after his return, he married Anna Barbara Mason, the sister of Martin Mason, Jr., who built the grist mill on Leidigh’s Run. Christian Fast and his family lived in Pennsylvania until the spring of 1815, when he purchased land in Orange township.



Upon their arrival, the Fasts were visited by a small group of Delawares whose leader, Thomas Lyons, recognized his old friend. Lyons, who had been present at Fast’s capture and was also with the group when he made his escape, was delighted to discover that Fast had not drowned after all.



Fast and Tom Lyons remained cordial friends for the handful of years that the Indians continued to haunt the area, until their final departure in 1822.



Christian Fast had nine sons and four daughters, and there is a joke among some genealogists that "half of Ashland County" is descended from Christian Fast. This may be true. I know I can trace one line in my own family tree back to Christian Fast.



