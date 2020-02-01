For days we were standing over the table trying to put that puzzle together. We got the edges in place, piled similar colors together, and enjoyed watching the image appear. But, when we were almost finished – panic! — we were missing a piece! We looked in the box, searched the floor, checked our pockets, searched everywhere...but to no avail. What should we do? Blame someone for losing the piece? Make our own piece and try to stick it in there? Just ignore the hole in the puzzle and pretend it doesn’t bother us? What could we do to feel content in the end?



We have all watched others endure the pain caused when death leaves our lives with a "missing piece." We watch as they experience everything from anger to blame, explaining, and avoiding. This is a natural part of grieving. Unfortunately, what we often see is the people around them trying to fill the gaps for them. Friends, family, and strangers come to them trying to fill their empty space with theories, explanations, and justifications for why their loved one has died. Well-intentioned people want to complete the picture for them — make it understandable and acceptable — but the result is often more hurtful than helpful.



In the Bible, a man named Job suddenly loses his children, health and livelihood. He is utterly devastated and bellows out his dissatisfactions to God. In his time of deep hurt several of his friends come to be with him and, at first, they do exactly what was needed. "They met together to go and console and comfort Job. ...They sat with him on the ground for seven days and seven nights, and no one spoke a word to him, for they saw that his suffering was very great." (Job 2:11-13). But then something terrible happened ... they opened their mouths. Over the course of the next thirty chapters (or so) they give Job advice, explanations, and scolding that just make matters worse. All their attempts come up woefully short of satisfying.



Death and grief are a part of what it means to love and to be human. Tragic instances will happen in the world around us leaving us puzzled with the "how and why" of things. We each will wrestle with it in different ways. As we try to offer comfort, we might be inclined to fill the gap with reasons and tidy explanations thinking it will complete the picture, but we do far better by sitting with, praying for and comforting one another. We do far better by giving people space to grieve rather than trying to fill their space. In a world of hurt and unexplainable tragedy, may you enter those difficult spaces bearing God’s grace, love, and peace.



Rev. Chad Delaney is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and is in his eleventh year as senior minister of Mantua Center Christian Church. He is on Twitter @chadbdelaney.