



GREEN During the January Green Local Schools Board of Education meeting, Eric Chojnacki took his seat on the board, replacing Mark Herdlick.

Chojnacki won his eat in the November election and will serve a four year term. He joins board members Bob Campell, Sally Fanelly, Katie Stoynoff and Dave Cohen.

The board received a report from Carrie Marochino and Alana Niemiec on the Ohio Improvement Process (OIP). They discussed the district, building and teacher leadership teams and various aspects of these programs. They then took questions from the board on aspects of each.

The board then approved the payment of bills and financial statements as presented by the school treasurer. They then approved the Collins Aerospace Grant for $1,000 and added this to the permanent appropriations fund. This was written by and awarded to Paula Meckler.

The board also accepted donations of gift cards valued at $1,500 to Greenwood Early Learning Center. This donation was made by Davey Tree Expert Company to be used by families in need at the school. The board also approved the Alternative Tax Budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-21.

The board then approved the Consent Calendar. This included various supplemental contracts, resignations and leave requests. It also approved the solicitation of bids for the reorientation and resurfacing of the varsity baseball field.

The board heard a presentation from the Joint Vocational School on the new restaurant which just opened at the facility. Reservations may be made by calling the school at 330-896-TABLE

Following board commendations the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Central Administration Building.