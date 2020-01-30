



LAKEMORE An ordinance authorizing the mayor and chief fiscal officer to execute all documents necessary to purchase certain parcels of property was read for the first time at the Jan. 21 Lakemore Village Council meeting.

The total price of the properties would not exceed $79,000. The legislation will not be voted on until the Feb. 18 council meeting.

Mayor Rich Cole said the ordinance about the documents four parcels: Town Pump parcel, Fourth Street parcel, the old coffee shop and parking lot.

“We have an opportunity to purchase if everything goes all right,” said Cole.

He said they believe they can qualify for some restoration money. The former Town Pump could be a small community center people could rent.

“I would love for the historical society to have a spot,” Cole said. “Nothing is cut in stone it is all in the talking process. I think it would be good for the community.”

During the mayor’s report, Cole said the completion of Sanitarium Road is a top priority for himself and village council. It is a $1 million project and Cole said the goal and objective is to get it done this year.

“We want to finish it,” he said. “Engineering is in the works.”

Cole said things are moving along on the Transportation Depot for Springfield Schools, which is on Kenny Ray Junior Memorial Boulevard behind the Lakemore Plaza.

He also said he has been back in the Hidden Lakes development and it looks nice. More than 500 homes are being built there. Lakemore will finish the topcoat on Hidden Lakes Drive as soon as the construction is completed.

Other business:

• Legislation read for the second time to be approved at the Feb. 3 meeting included a settlement agreement between the village and resident Darryl Morgan. The agreement is for the alleged storm sewer issues running beneath Morgan’s property. The agreement stated that the village will pay Morgan a sum of $7,300 to reimburse him for costs and expenses in the matter.

• Other legislation read to be voted on at the Feb. 3 meeting was to accept the proposal from Hammontree and Associates, LTD to update and maintain the village asset management study through 2020.

• Also slated for the Feb. 3 meeting was a resolution approving the mayor to enter into a contract with the Summit County Public Defender’s Commission for Defense of indigents in the Akron Municipal Court throughout the year 2020.

• Mike Cunnington from the office of U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez spoke at the meeting offering help in any way he could when it came to federal government funding or for community members that might be having issues that need resolved.

• Councilman Sam Ray thanked the first responders and all those that work in the Municipal Building and for the Department of Public Services.

“We are so incredibly thankful for all you do,” he said.

Announcements:

• There will be a Swiss steak dinner at Lakemore United Methodist Church (LUMC) from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15.

• Please recycle cardboard and paper at the bins behind LUMC. Funds support the foodbank in the village.

• SUPER Learning Center is hosting a free family skating party from 10 a.m. to noon Feb.17, President’s Day, at the Springfield Lake Roller Rink. The event is free and skate rental is $3.

• Port Summit Rotary Club Quarter Auction Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Ellet Event Center on East Market Street.

The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Feb. 3 at the Municipal Building