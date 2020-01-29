The Lady Shamrocks and Lady Jets Basketball teams came together Thursday, Jan. 23 to honor Cade Hannahs. He is a 2019 graduate of Barnesville High School and currently a freshman at Bethany College. Hannahs suffered a spinal stroke on Thanksgiving Day and was unable to move his arms and legs. He spent six weeks at UPMC Mercy where he received extensive physical and occupational therapy. He is currently home and traveling to Marietta for therapy. The Shamrock Basketball team donated the proceeds from the 50/50 to Hannahs for medical expenses. Hannahs would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Pictured is Cade Hannahs with both teams.