Lakemore

A woman was being arrested during a traffic stop Jan. 3 for a warrant and she was being taken to jail. During the drive, she said she didn’t feel good. The officer asked if she swallowed something and she confirmed that she swallowed a gram of fentanyl. She was taken to the hospital and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Two men were fighting close to midnight Jan. 11 at a Lake Road bar. Both men were advised to go their separate ways numerous times. They refused and continued to fight. They were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. One of the men had a warrant for his arrest and he was then turned over to Wayne County Sheriff's department.

Overnight Jan. 12, a man on Sanitarium Road had his truck vandalized. The Ram symbol on the tailgate of the truck was taken.

A little after 3 a.m. Jan 12, an officer was in his vehicle after identifying everyone in the vehicle during a traffic stop. He then saw one of the passengers take off running. The passenger could not be located at the time, but a warrant has been issued for his arrest because he had already given his information the officer.

New Franklin

A woman was in an argument with her husband on Jan. 12 when he started throwing things and knocking things on the ground. She stated that he also struck her in the face with his hand, leaving a mark on her jaw and inside of her lip. The man said he did not strike her and that she was the one throwing items at him. He stated that she threw a vacuum cleaner that hit his back. The husband was determined to be the primary aggressor and was placed under arrest for domestic violence. He was taken to jail.

Between Jan. 10 and Jan. 13, a trailer went missing from Manchester Local Schools administration building. It has been entered into L.E.A.D.S as stolen.

During a traffic stop Jan. 13, the driver had an open container of Fireball whiskey in the back seat of the vehicle. She was placed under arrest for the open container. When questioned, she told police that she had a marijuana bowl in the vehicle, too. During a search, police found a plastic bag of marijuana with the glass bowl. She admitted the drugs were hers. She was released with a summons.

An officer saw and stopped two men on motorcycles standing in front of a car wash around 1 a.m. Jan. 15. The officer asked what they were doing out here in 30-degree weather and explained there has been multiple businesses in the area that have been broken into. The officer noticed the men’s motorcycles were not wet or dirty. Also, the men were standing near a utility door that is only for car wash employees. The officer asked the men for identification and one refused. He was asked multiple times and then placed under arrest for obstructing official business. It was discovered the man that was arrested had a felony warrant out of Portage County. He was issued his summons and turned over to Portage County officers.

Police responded to a call about a possibly intoxicated woman with three kids in the car on Jan. 18. She was about to leave a residence. Police arrived on location and saw the woman on the porch arguing with her boyfriend. The children were in the car. The boyfriend said the argument had turned physical when the woman threw a glass cup at him. When officers talked to the woman, she was visibly intoxicated. She stated that her boyfriend beat her up and kicked her out of the house. She did not have any bruises, cuts, or marks on her. She said she loaded the children up in her car to keep them warm and had no intention of driving. Police were able to make contact with one of the childrens’ fathers and he picked up his child. Attempts to reach family members for transportation for the woman and her two remaining children were unsuccessful. The father of the third child let the woman and her children stay with him for the night. Due to lack of physical evidence and conflicting stories no charges were filed. Children’s Services was notified of this incident.