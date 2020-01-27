LOUDONVILLE — Hannah Cooper went to Europe to earn her Master’s in Fine Arts degree, with an emphasis in abstract expressionist painting, and now she is back in her hometown of Loudonville, serving as a school substitute teacher and acting, and otherwise helping, in the local theater.



Cooper, the daughter of Traci and the late Jeff Cooper of Loudonville, is playing the unique role of Snoopy in the upcoming musical comedy production "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown" by the Mohican Community Theatre.



"You’re a Good Man" will be performed at the Ohio Theatre from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, Friday and Saturday nights, Feb. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m, and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.



This isn't the first time Cooper has played a quirky role in Mohican Community Theatre. Two years ago, she played Annelle in "Steel Magnolias," "a character who was, to say the least, a little kooky," she described. Most recently she played Lily St. Regis in Annie.



In playing Snoopy, whom Cooper called "the second most recognizable character — after Charlie Brown" in the longstanding Peanuts comic strip, she said she is very comfortable in the role of "a contradictory nonchalant yet exuberant character, living a dog's life. In my life, I'm quite serious, so playing a vivacious role is freeing and pleasant."



Cooper admitted "it is and isn't a lead role. There are only six characters in the musical, and all of them are equally funny."



Also in the cast of "You're a Good Man" are Tyler MacQueen, Daniel Mitchell, Marissa Lunt, Grant Hollenbach and Amy Loveday.



Cooper is a familiar face on the stage of the Ohio Theatre, starting when she played Pepper in the 2004 Loudonville Players production of "Annie." In LHS Drama Club, she played the evil stepmother in "Cinderella," and Madame de la Grande Bouche (Madame Big Mouth) in "Beauty and the Beast." Cooper jests, "you need an eccentric or shady character — I’m your gal!"



After graduating from Loudonville High School in 2010, she attended Heidelberg College for one year, and then majored in art and graphic design at Mount Vernon Nazarene College, graduating in 2014.



She then spent 2015 through 2017 in England, enrolled in the graduate fine arts program at the University of Newcastle Upon Tyne, completing work on a Master’s of Fine Art. "While at Newcastle I studied artistic philosophy, created many paintings and found myself drawn into expressionist art," she said.



Residing in the U.K. she had the opportunity to travel across Europe, including Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, Germany and Austria, she called the experience "exhilarating. I got to experience cultures, meet students from all over the world, and I still maintain close friendships with a girl from China and another from Argentina, I grew exponentially as a person. I recommend to everyone to go away from Loudonville and Ohio for a while, just to open your perspective."



Since returning to Loudonville, she has worked regularly as a substitute teacher, doing a lot of subbing in Loudonville at the Budd, junior high and high schools.



"I've had two long-term substitute jobs as art teacher, one at Smithville and the other this last spring locally, both invigorating but the idea of teaching full time is not possible at this point," she said.



She didn’t do any theater work while a college student, but slipped comfortably back into it when returning to Loudonville.



"I sort of follow in my dad's footsteps," she said. "When he was in the choir at Heidelberg, he got to sing the song 'Suppertime' which is Snoopy's big number."



She also will do a monologue on Snoopy's dealings with the imaginary Red Baron, "which forces me to be imaginative, bring out my inner child."



Whether it's acting, working the concession stand, the lights or sound equipment, Cooper finds work at the Ohio Theatre "my outlet, I grew up in this theater; it’s a fantastic part of the community. My parents instilled in me a strong work ethic and love of theatrics. MCT, the cast, is like a family. We enjoy each other in a great setting, and we do a lot of bonding."