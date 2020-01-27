Longtime Daily Record Outdoor Editor Art Holden, who retired in November but continues to write for several area editions as a correspondent, was recently honored by the Ohio Division of Wildlife with the "Wildlife Award." Presented to Holden at the recent Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show in Mount Hope, the Division of Wildlife’s John Abele, Erich Long and Dennis Solon, all from the Killbuck Marsh Wildlife Area headquarters, surprised him with the honor at The Daily Record booth. Holden began writing outdoor stories for The Daily Record in 1987, and was honored for "keeping the sportsmen and women of northeast Ohio educated and informed about wildlife in the Buckeye State." The award was signed by Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker.