Wednesday, Jan. 22



8:54 a.m., two-vehicle accident, Noble Ridge Road.



7:21 a.m., unresponsive juvenile, Wargo Road; United Ambulance and Belle Valley FD.



6:03 a.m., unresponsive woman, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



4:05 a.m., traffic stop, Monroe Street, Sarahsville. Male arrested.



3:47 a.m., male reported being assaulted by an intruder armed with a knife and shovel, Cross Street, Batesville.



2:38 a.m., suspicious male dressed in black, Marietta Road.



Tuesday, Jan. 21



11:46 p.m., male seeking a ride to Charleston, Marietta Road.



9:33 p.m., male requested to speak with a deputy regarding a yard sale purchase, Sawmill Road.



9:33 p.m., individual assaulted by a male at a store, Woodsfield Road. The victim also reported the suspect, who was later arrested on a probation hold, struck the back of his truck while leaving the business.



5:39 p.m., female reported being abused by a sex offender whom she alleged is also molesting his children.



5:06 p.m., neighbor killed caller’s dog, Poplar Drive, Batesville. Owner reported a second dog was also missing.



3:55 p.m., injured male, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



2:32 p.m., male causing a disturbance at his mother’s residence, Petry Road.



12:16 a.m., neighbor moved caller’s tractor without permission, Opossum Run Road.



Monday, Jan. 20



10:40 p.m., driver trapped in an overturned tractor-trailer, Woodsfield Road; United, Summerfield and Caldwell FDs and State Highway Patrol.



8:57 p.m., injured deer, Marietta Road.



8:31 p.m., prison inmate lost consciousness while exercising, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



7:41 p.m., smoke alarm, Fairground Road. False alarm.



6:37 p.m., suspicious person in a cemetery after dark, Olive Street, Caldwell.



6:36 p.m., vehicle parked on the roadway, Sarahsville Road.



4:02 p.m., male refusing to leave a business, Sunset Road. Male arrested.



2:08 p.m., man beating on the walls in a hotel room, Fairground Road.



11:12 a.m., criminal mischief, Jefferson Street, Dexter City.



10:11 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:57 a.m., theft complaint, Frostysville Road.



7:39 a.m., male causing a disturbance at home, Broad Street; United, Belle Valley FD and deputies.



4:46 a.m., squad requested, Olive Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



4:37 a.m., male "flipping out" and breaking things at home after being released from prison, Broad Street, Belle Valley.



Sunday, Jan. 19



11:03 p.m., medical transport to a Columbus hospital; United Ambulance.



8:54 p.m., woman injured her leg during multiple falls, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



8:08 p.m., female with chest and side pains, S. Main Street; United and Belle Valley FD.



7:06 p.m., fire alarm activated, Salt Run Road; Caldwell FD.



6:58 p.m., unruly daughter grabbed a knife and threatened to harm herself, Belle Valley Road; United and deputy. The girl was transported to a Zanesville hospital.



6:04 p.m., parking complaint, Paul Clark Road.



5:56 p.m., stop sign violation, Wolf Run Road. Warning.



5:54 p.m., disabled vehicle, Sarahsville Road.



4:01 p.m., fire and carbon monoxide alarms activated, Salt Run Road; Caldwell FD.



12:35 p.m., severe abdominal pain, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



8:33 a.m., alarm activation, Deer Road.



2:46 a.m., medical transport to Cambridge; United Ambulance.



2:36 a.m., male fell, Tower Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



Saturday, Jan. 18



9:46 p.m., traffic stop, Tower Road.



9:41 p.m., truck was vandalized with toilet paper, Belle Valley Park and Ride.



8:53 p.m., male is confused and bleeding from his arm after falling, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



6:58 p.m., aggressive male pedestrian, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



6:36 p.m., injured person, Summit Court, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



6:32 p.m., woman cut her leg while shaving, Plum Street; United and Summerfield FD.



5:50 p.m., front door alarm, Marietta Road. False alarm.



12:06 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Miller Street, Caldwell.



11:58 a.m., female with an injured leg, Main Street; United and Summerfield FD.



9:15 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Devolld Cemetery Lane.



8:49 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Woodsfield Road.



8:42 a.m., juvenile daughter didn’t come home, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



7:37 a.m., ill male, Summit Court, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



4:47 a.m., patrol trooper investigating an accident advised a male walking up to him and reported being robbed, Liberty Street, Belle Valley. The alleged victim could not identify the scene or suspects, and declined to file charges.



4:27 a.m., allergic reaction, Yoker Valley Road; United and Quaker City EMS/FD.



4:21 a.m., motorist in a loud vehicle driving recklessly, Stottsberry Road.



12:37 a.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.



Friday, Jan. 17



11:50 p.m., male trying to steal guns from a residence, Howell Road; Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.



11:36 p.m., traffic violations, I-77. Warning.



11:03 p.m, license plate covered, Miller Street, Caldwell. Warning.



10:19 p.m., traffic stop, Seneca Lake Road. Citation issued.



10:13 p.m., license plate light, Main Street, Caldwell. Warning.



9:39 p.m., well being check for a suicidal female, Glen Slay Road; United and deputies.



8:55 p.m., juveniles riding four-wheelers, Devolld Cemetery Road.



8:26 p.m., marked lanes, Bronze Heights Road. Warning.



8:02 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Fairground Road.



6:53 p.m., female can’t move her arms or legs, Frostyville Road; United Ambulance.



4:37 p.m., speed violation, Woodsfield Road. Warning.



3:05 p.m., neighbor’s dogs were chasing caller’s cows, Cats Creek Road.



1:28 p.m., unconscious person in a restroom, Main Street, Dexter City; United and deputies.



10:08 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:47 a.m., theft complaint, Parrish Ridge Road.



Thursday, Jan. 16



9:37 p.m., motorist flashing a vehicle’s headlights while parked outside the post office, Marietta Road. Male and female arrested.



8:55 p.m., motorists screaming out vehicle windows, North Street, Caldwell. Individuals were searching for a dog.



8:46 p.m., multiple violations, Main Street. Warnings.



6:24 p.m., intoxicated male yelling at people, Liberty Street, Belle Valley.



4:38 p.m., garage alarm, Zep West Road.



4:08 p.m., audible burglar alarm, Zep West Road.



3:52 p.m., reckless driver, Zep East Road.



1:30 p.m., male stealing electric service, Frostyville Road.



10:40 a.m., ill woman, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.



9:43 a.m., difficulty breathing, Kirkbride Hill Road.



8:52 a.m., well being check for a male, Fogle Road.



8:44 a.m., alarm activation, Fairground Road.



4:52 a.m., well being check for a woman, Dollison Road.



12:49 a.m., male fell possibly fracturing a hip, Little Detroit Lane; United and Belle Valley FD.



Wednesday, Jan. 15



11:35 p.m., male causing a disturbance at a hotel, W. Hills Lane, Caldwell.



6:27 p.m., well being check for a male, Marietta Road.



5:01 p.m., fire alarm, Seneca Lake Road.



3:04 p.m., traffic control assignment, McConnelsville Road.



2:27 p.m., difficulty breathing, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.



2:24 p.m., dog at-large, Wolf Run Road.



2:16 p.m., woman fell in the kitchen, Main Street, Summerfield.



12:20 p.m., difficulty breathing, Terrence Avenue, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



11:19 a.m., well being check for a male, Otterslide Road.



10:08 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.