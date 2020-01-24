AKRON — For University of Akron nursing students Emily Kolek and Erica Herchick, the idea of summer classes is a double-edge sword.



They enjoy their summer break, and time to work to earn money to be able to pay for school in the fall and spring.



But they would sacrifice a chunk of their summer months for the chance to graduate early or to lighten their loads during the rest of the year. They largely haven’t had that option, though, due to the limited number of courses offered in the summer at Akron.



"I really wish we could," Kolek said, but the most she was able to take was a few online pre-requisite courses.



That could change this summer. Akron leaders are working to develop a summer schedule that would better meet the needs of current students, as well as upping enrollment of students who attend other colleges but are in Akron for the summer.



"We're starting to think about summer as ... the opportunity semester, where students can make up for lost time that they've experienced in their in their college career to date, or get ahead a little bit," Interim Provost Joe Urgo said. "But for them to be able to do that, we've got to be more strategic and the courses that we put on the schedule."



The university is now looking at data to determine courses with the highest failure rates, as well as ones in certain majors that fill up quickly, creating a "bottleneck" situation for students who can’t advance without that class, he said.



It’s unclear if the number of summer classes offered will change drastically, Urgo said, but the goal is to raise enrollment and help students progress in their degrees faster. Scheduling summer classes is also subject to faculty availability, as they are not required to teach outside of the two traditional semesters.



Summer enrollment has declined over the last five years, as has overall university enrollment. In the 2015 summer months, 8,887 students took classes at Akron. Last year, that number was down to 6,360.



Urgo said he wants to help change students’ mindsets about summer classes.



"If they’re not used to seeing the courses that they really need in the summer time, they may not have had summer coursework as part of their strategy for graduating on time," Urgo said.



He also expects the university to be able to release summer schedules earlier in the academic year.



"That will help students plan their schedules," Urgo said. "If they can, they can count on certain courses being offered in the summer that will affect the way that they build their schedules in the fall and spring."



Summer courses generally meet more often during the week because they are shortened to about half the length of a regular semester, but if it’s the only course a student is taking, they may be able to give it more focus in the summer, Urgo said.



The classes could also benefit more students who are in Akron just for the summer.



"Our first commitment is around our students, of course," Urgo said. But if demand increases for general education courses, in particular, "then we will respond to that."



Kolek and Herchick said some of their peers have gone to Stark State or other area colleges to take classes over the summer that weren’t available at Akron. In some cases, the classes were available but were cheaper at the community colleges.



"Those are all options that are open to students," Urgo said, noting students "can be savvy when it comes to their education."



For the two nursing students, now in their junior year, the thought of themselves or their peers having more options over the summer was a positive.



"I think it would be really beneficial for a lot of students," Herchick said.



