HUDSON — A chunk of property on Boston Mills Road the city bought for nearly nothing two years ago is now worth more than $1 million dollars.



The vacant 45-acre parcel the city purchased from from the county land bank for $70,800 is being sold for $1.1 million.



City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved selling the property, which is located off Boston Mills Road at W. Executive Parkway. The money from the sale to Premier Commercial Realty Inc. will go into the city’s general fund and be used for "future public road improvement projects," per an amendment to the legislation approved by council. That amendment was proposed by Council member Chris Foster (Ward 2).



In May 2017, council approved entering an agreement with the Summit County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) to purchase the 45-acre lot, along with two other vacant, delinquent parcels of land, at a combined total cost of $76,000.



The other two parcels are on Post Lane and Valley View Road next to the Ohio Turnpike will be used by the city to construct a stormwater management pond.



The Land Bank purchases delinquent parcels of land, cleans up any liens or title issues with the property, and sells them to the local municipality "to encourage better use and revitalization of these neglected properties," according to a city news release.



Council member Hal DeSaussure (At Large) said the land had "some tax arrearage on it" before the city bought it. He noted the county Land Bank acquired the 45-acre parcel, "cleared off all the excess tax liens that were on there, and basically cleared the decks on it and asked Hudson if we wanted to buy it for $70,800 [in 2018], and we did."



The city marketed the land and was able to find a buyer for the parcel.



"This is a great deal for the city of Hudson," said DeSaussure. "Working with the county has turned out to be very favorable for us with respect to this particular parcel."



Council member Skylar Sutton (Ward 3) concurred, saying he felt everyone involved in the land deal did a "fantastic job."



Due to wetlands and setbacks, only about 18 to 23 acres of the 45 acres is developable, according to Sutton.



"When you look at it from that perspective, we’re getting a pretty fair price for that land," noted Sutton.



With the wetlands and the creek running through the parcel, Foster said a development would have to be set up as "broken up buildings" on the parcel rather than one enormous structure. He noted Premier Commercial Realty Inc. is a "known developer " in the city.



