Cozmo, a 13-year-old German Shepherd mix, was the proud recipient of the No. 1 dog tag for 2020 in Guernsey County after owner, Peggy Whited, of Cumberland, won the tag during a raffle to benefit Pound Dog Partners. The No. 2 tag went to Zion, a German Shepherd owned by Mike Rice. The top two dog tags for 2020 were purchased by Guernsey County Auditor Tony Brown and donated to Pound Dog Partners to raffle during their annual fundraiser.