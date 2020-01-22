TEN YEARS AGO - 2010



The family of Kim Vermillion, who grew up in Newcomerstown, was visiting from Florida and were able to build snowmen and play in the snow here.



Melissa Snyder and Lane Zickel are pictured at the Newcomerstown Public Library during the preschool story hour.



West Lafayette village council reported the village ended 2009 in good finanncial standing.



Showing at the Shelby Theatres are "The Spy Next Door" and "It’s Complicated."



Celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary are Bernard and Marjorie Cutlip of Newcomerstown.



Deaths: Pauline E. (VanSickle) Finton, 87, Coshocton; Michelle Miller, 47, New Philadelphia; James Hannahs, 66, Harrison; Doris J. Yanai, 82, Newcomerstown.



Kristen Fenton is named the Elks’ Student of the Month at Newcomerstown High School. The Newcomerstown Middle School Students of the Month are Joey Simmons, Darnell Crider-Harris and Alicia Moore.



The Newcomerstown Lioness Club votes to disband.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 2000



First lunar eclipse since September 1996 will be visible throughout the Americas on Jan. 20, according to astronomers.



Robert "B.J." Griffith Jr., Ridgewood High School senior, is chosen the Elks "Student of the Month."



In local basketball, Coach Mark Wolff’s Trojans won their sixth straight game 65-37, over Wellsville, with Matt Dansby and Greg Booth scoring 16 points each. The Lady Trojans defeated Conotton Valley, 55-37, with Sarah Dodd scoring 15 and Danielle Lahmers adding a dramatic three-pointer at the buzzer. Ridgewood lost to Malvern, 68-57. Indian Valley defeated Meadowbrook, 64-51, and Coshocton, 62-55.



Deaths: Minnie L. Mizer, 88; Dorothy O. Shull, 85.



THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1990



Newcomerstown Elks Lodge donated $5,000 to the Cy Young Park pool renovation fund.



Newcomerstown council purchased the Huston property beside the Municipal Building for a parking lot.



In double overtime, Ridgewood defeated Newcomerstown, 62-59, with the Trojans’ Kevin Lahmers being named "Player of the Game." Ridgewood was in first place in the Inter-Valley Conference with a 10-1 record after defeating Hiland, 74-70. Indian Valley defeated Cadiz, 56-51.



Coach Brad Nolan’s Newcomerstown wrestlers defeated Ridgewood, 60-30.



Lillian Haver was elected president of the Stone Creek Homemakers.



Married: Tammy Sue Groff and Jeffrey Todd Parks, July 18.



Anniversaries: Mr. and Mrs. Paul (Ida) Hanshaw, Newcomerstown, 50th anniversary on Jan. 28; Mr. and Mrs. Tom (Carolyn) Hughes, Newcomerstown, 25th anniversary on Jan.23.



Deaths: Olive Lucille Johnson, 83; Larry L. Beighley, 41.



FORTY YEARS AGO - 1980



Newcomerstown native Wilbur Little, nicknamed "Web" and the "Newcomerstown Express," was among 16 men named to the Kent State University Varsity "K" Alumni Assn.’s Athletic Hall of Fame. A football player in the 1940’s, Little was regarded as one of the greatest halfbacks in KSU history.



William Hoop, Coshocton County Sheriff for 23 years, to retire on Jan. 31.



Newcomerstown Trojans blasted Guernsey Central Catholic, 80-42, and lost in the final seconds to Lakeland, 46-45. Indian Valley South, leading the Inter-Valley Conference, won a close 50-48 game over Ridgewood.



Deaths: Mrs. Verna Rehard, 90; Mrs. Fred (Sadie) Wolfe; 87; Mrs. Erwin (Ethel) Johns, 78.



FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1970



Mrs. Cecile Cramlet, 75, of Newcomerstown, died in an auto accident in Florida.



Arson is blamed for a fire in the Newcomerstown street department garage.



The annual March of Dimes campaign is under way with Virginia Knight as the local chairman.



Married: Miss Doris Hollingsworth and Harold George; Kathy Caldwell and William H. Edwards.



Deaths: Leroy Garretson, 50; Mrs. Irma Hammersley, 72; Phil Sommerlad; Charles E. VanFossen, 87.



Coach Dick Gummere’s Newcomerstown Trojans ran their victory string to six with a win over Dover St. Joseph’s, 58-53, and then lost to Hiland. 63-57. Indian Valley South upset Ridgewood, 58-53.



SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1960



Dr. Henry Schrickel opens a chiropractic office in Newcomerstown.



Alfred L. Heller Jr., Newcomerstown R.D. 3, accepts position with Paramount Aluminum Products in Farmingdale, Long Island, N.Y.



J.P. Harding wins the 1959 Tuscarawas County corn growing contest with 11.12 bushels per acre.



J.A. Montgomery elected president of the Home Building and Loan Co.



A poisonous copperhead snake was killed Jan. 15 by Tom King on the John Knight farm, Newcomerstown R.D. 2.



R.F. Thompson was named merchandise dispatcher for the Plastics Div. of the Seiberling Rubber Co. in Newcomerstown.



Lorin Berkshire was named operator of the Newcomerstown landfill.



Mr. and Mrs. David Tice celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.



The Jan. 19 temperature in Newcomerstown was 62 degrees in the shade.



Deaths: Cy Hootman, 34; William L. Walter, 74.



SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1950



Harold J. Johnson, McKinley Avenue, was named sales representative for Heer Printing Co. in Columbus.



Leo Heller named to the GOP committee.



American Legion essay contest winners were: Deanne Combs and Dianne Davis, seniors; Hershell Hewitt and Betty Cordrey, juniors; Max Roeder and Ann Tilton, sophomores; Tom Basehart and Joy Harrison, freshmen.



IOOF Lodge presents 50-year pins to Burton Brown, John Williams and Frank Wise, of Newcomerstown.



Business and Professional Women to host a Heart Drive in Newcomerstown.



Married: Marilyn Blind, Port Washington, and Charles Zeigler, Canton.



EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1940



J.R. Hickey, district engineer for the WPA, informs Mayor Mugford that no WPA projects are planned for Newcomerstown.



Bertha Ellen Neighbor set to tour with the Heidelberg College Choir.



Secombe pledges support to the Defense League in stand on taxes.



NINETY YEARS AGO - 1930



Newcomerstown council passes an appropriation ordinance of $85,019.



ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1920



T.D. Banks resigns as superintendent of the reduction plant in Columbus to accept a position as mechanical engineer of the Marion Tire and Rubber Co.



Vice Counsel Hernando Vogenitz and his wife, of Havana, Cuba, are visiting relatives here.



T.A. Banks buys a business at the corner of Church and River streets.



ONE HUNDRED AND TEN YEARS AGO - 1910



The Ladies Aid Society and the Men’s Bible Class of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church holds farewell parties for Mr. and Mrs. David Dawson, who are moving to Coshocton.