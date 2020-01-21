



SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Township Board of Trustees approved in-house postings and screening processes for a school resource officer, promotion of a firefighter to shift supervisor and promotion of a part-time firefighter to fulltime during the Jan. 9 meeting.

The job for a school resource officer will be posted internally and is a new position for an officer in the township’s elementary schools.

An in-house posting and screening process to promote a full-time firefighter EMT Paramedic to the position of shift-supervisor. The promotion is necessary due to the retirement of the current shift supervisor on Jan. 18. Approved was the in-house posting and screening process to fill a position of full-time fire fighter EMT-Paramedic available through the promotion of a shift supervisor.

Trustee Dean Young announced as of April 1 there will be a position opening for fiscal officer. The term ends March 31.

Also approved was Maintenance and Operation of the Regional 800Mhz Radio System from Jan. 1 to June 30 in the amount of $6,000 to be split between Police ($2,400) and Fire ($3,600) and to be paid to Summit County Fiscal Officer.

Sgt. Denise Moore gave the incident report with 991 total calls for the month of December. Police Chief Dave Hoover retired and the board is interviewing candidates for the position.

Fire Chief Vic Wincik reported there were 288 calls for the department with 233 EMS related and 55 fire related.

Road Superintendent Ted Weinsheimer reported that the department has not had to use much salt this year due to the better road conditions with the weather. He said crews have been out patching potholes during the better weather.

Zoning Administrator Pat Ryan gave a year-end report that include permits for 55 fences, 37 accessory buildings, 30 signs, 18 decks, 16 pools, 12 additions, 7 single family homes, 4 commercial buildings, 3 solar panels, 2 certificates of conformance, 1 pergola, 1 handicap ramp, 1 temporary event tent, 1 outdoor storage display

Boy Scout Garrison Stone attended the meeting for a requirement for his citizenship for community badge.

The board went into executive session to discuss potential hiring of a public employee. No motions were presented after the session and the meeting was adjourned.

The next regular meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Jan. 23 at the Town Hall located on Canfield Road.