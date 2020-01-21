



GREEN Following a public hearing on the issue, Green City Council approved a natural gas program agreement with the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council at its Jan. 14 regular meeting.

The agreement names NOPEC the city’s natural gas aggregation service provider.

Brenda Fargo, president of Strategic Aggregation Consultants, consulted the city in its decision to join NOPEC. Fargo said the aggregate represents more than 200 companies, seeking the best natural gas rates.

Fargo added that while the city’s current gas aggregation agreement with Constellation Energy Service has been effective, NOPEC offers unique services such as grant and low-interest loans for residents and businesses seeking to make energy efficient improvements.

Council approved three pieces of legislation to enter into the agreement with NOPEC and adopt its bylaws. Fargo explained that residents currently in the aggregation program will be provided an opt-out option, which they will have 21 days to review.

She urged those who have contracted independently for gas service to review their bill, as some customers are paying a rate of as much as $8 per MCF (thousand cubic feet), compared to the negotiated $2.50 per MCF rate for NOPEC customers.

Other actions

• Council approved the city’s $20.9 million capital appropriations budget for 2020. Councilman and Finance Committee Chair Rocco Yeargin pointed out that 28 percent of capital budget is being funded with federal dollars.

• A five-year, $47,565 lease agreement with Billy Casper Golf for 74 golf carts and one range picker to be used at Raintree Golf Club was approved by Council.

Yeargin said the city’s current lease for carts and equipment is set to expire, the new lease has exit provisions for the city should it decide “not to continue golf operations” at Raintree, and the new lease will save $13,869 per year when compared to the previous lease agreement.

• Council members also approved a contract extension with the law firm of Roderick, Linton, Belfance for the continuation of legal services already being provided by the firm, until the litigation matters are resolved for the city; an appropriation of funds to begin the Sum-Moore Road sidewalk project; and the renewal of the city’s contract with Environmental Design Group for municipal engineering services through Dec. 31, 2022.