



COVENTRY TWP. The Coventry Local Schools Board of Education swore in two new members – Kathy Finefrock and Dan Fouser – during the Jan. 8 meeting.

The board also elected Josh Hostetler as president and Chris Davis as vice president of the board for the year.

The board discussed two options for meeting dates. The first option was to keep the meetings on the third Wednesday and the other option jumped around to several different Wednesdays. The board selected the first option.

Meeting dates are Feb. 19, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug 26, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18, Dec. 16.

The board also appointed Ron Reed and Fouser to serve as representatives on the Portage Lakes Career Center Board.

Finefrock will serve as the treasurer pro tempore for the year.

In other business Jan. 8, the board:

• Approved to name Mike Zografos as varsity football coach for Coventry Schools.

• Approved to appoint Reed and Finefrock to the committee reviewing an insurance change for the district.

• Appointed Davis as the legislative liaison for the year with Hostetler being the alternate.

• Appointed Fouser as the student achievement liaison for the year.

• Approved establishing a board service fund for $5,000. This is used for any education for board members.

• Heard from Blough that the district will have a renewal on the March 17 ballot. She said during the next two months the district will be working to get information out about the levy.

• Heard from Davis thanking Superintendent Lisa Blough and Treasurer Sherry Tyson for all the hard work they have done. He said the district got rid of some of the old buildings and the ending fund balance is the best in a long time. He also said academic performance is up and there is some STEM focus starting.

• Entered executive session for personnel with no action taken.

The next Coventry School Board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at Coventry Elementary School.