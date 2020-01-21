As we begin a new year, I’d like to remind you of all of the services that the Ashland County Council on Aging is proud to offer for our Ashland County seniors age 60 and older. And introduce a new service branching out of our already existing Information and Referral Department.



Nutrition Services — Meals



The Nutrition Program offers a diet of health and happiness. Each weekday you can join others for a hot nutritious meal and socialization at the Congregate Meal Site located at 240 E. Third St. in Ashland.



The Home Delivered Meal Program can offer homebound seniors meals in their homes. A combination of hot and shelf meals may be provided to those who qualify for the program. These hot meals are delivered throughout all 15 townships in Ashland County.



Meals are delivered Monday-Friday, 10:30 a.m. and running until routes are complete. Call or email the Nutrition office to schedule an assessment for the program.



Reservations for both nutritional programs should be made by calling or emailing at least one day in advance before 10:00 a.m.Email:nutritionashcocoa@zoominternet.net



Homemaker Services



Our Homemaking Service can provide light housekeeping two times a month. This service is available to all seniors in Ashland County Monday-Friday, with office hours from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. We require a home visit prior to implementation. For an assessment call or email our Homemaking Manager at: homemakingashcocoa@zoominternet.net



Information and Referral/Activities



Our Information and Referral services are the first step toward answering your questions or helping you solve problems. We can assist you with Social Security, Medicare, HEAP, Golden Buckeye Cards, applications for government assistance, and completion of many types of forms. Our I & R Manager is certified as an OSHIP Volunteer and an Ohio Benefit Bank Counselor.



We can provide information to make referrals to other resources if there is a need for a service we do not provide. Also, newly starting in 2020, we are welcoming a new service to the agency located in this division on our agency because I believe the lack of contact with others is a serious issue among seniors.



Sometimes, a senior has no local network of family and friends and feels disconnected from his or her community. Other times, a senior may withdraw into isolation as a result of health conditions, depression or mental illness.



Fear of falling can keep a senior isolated in his or her home, as can fatigue, chronic pain, or shame over memory problems. In addition, many seniors become nervous about driving. As a result of these factors, older adults may be alone for days or even weeks without someone to watch over them. I am proud to say that we here at the agency is going to be taking a proactive approach and offering a service that will be open to our seniors for support that might be suffering in their home with mental health issues, isolation or depression, but won’t just be limited to those issues. Please Email: informationashcocoa@zoominternet.net or directorashcocoa@zoominternet.net



Transportation Services



Our transportation service provides safe door-to-door passage for those who cannot or should not drive. Transportation is available for all seniors 60 and above in Ashland County. Our vehicles are radio dispatched to provide a more responsive service. This service is available for trips such as medical, beauty shop or barber appointments, grocery shopping, as well as out of town, medical only, trips to Wooster and Mansfield.



Reservations for transportation services should be made by calling or emailing as soon as possible. Email:transportashcocoa@zoominternet.net



Legal Services



Our Legal Service can provide referrals and financial assistance if you need to see an attorney. We offer free 45 minute consultations with an elder law attorney. For questions, contact the director at: directorashcocoa@zoominternet.net or informationashcocoa@zoominternet.net



If you have questions or need any of the services we provide, please feel free to call into the agency at 419-281-1477.



— Sandy Enderby is the Ashland County Council on Aging executive director.