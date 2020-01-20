



JACKSON TWP. Skymax Trampoline Arena is offering moms and their toddlers a couple of hours three days a week to enjoy the trampolines and play areas without having to worry about older kids or other adults.

Toddler Time is a special time for kids six years old and younger from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The trampoline facility also offers a special needs jump time on the first Tuesday of every month from 4 to 6 p.m.

“We play kids songs on the overhead music system during Toddler Time and we turn the music off completely during the special needs jump time,” general manager Kattie Stump said. “The smaller kids use the area that is netted off just for them. There are soft blocks inside the area for the kids to have fun with. Plus, we have a soft play area just for kids five and under.”

Skymax has been open since late 2013 at 7585 Freedom Ave. Stump said it has been under new management since August, 2018. The facility offers an open jump area with a tumble track large trampoline, a sky bag area where visitors can jump off the trampoline into an air bag, a dodge ball area, a Ninja Max area, private rooms on the second floor for parties, a concession stand and a few video and virtual reality games.

There is a court monitor on duty during Toddler Time to help watch the kids. There is a fee for the toddlers and an additional fee if the parents want to use the equipment. Stump said there is no need to call ahead, walk-ins are welcome.

Aidan and Annabelle were using the Toddler Time to jump on the trampoline and play with the soft blocks. They were with their mother and a family friend on Jan. 7. Their mother said it is a good way to expend the kids’ energy especially on cold winter days.

Stump agreed.

“It’s a good way for the kids to spend some quality time with their parent or parents,” she said. “It’s a fun atmosphere with music that little kids really like.”

For more information about Toddler Time, the Special Needs Jump or Skymax, visit the website at https://www.skymaxarena.com/. Or, call at 330-966-4503.