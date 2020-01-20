Current Guernsey County Commissioner, Earnest "Skip" Gardner Jr., has announced that he will seek re-election for the commissioner term commencing Jan. 3, 2021, beginning with the pursuit of his party’s nomination in Ohio’s Primary Election, where he will face Mike Neilson on March 17, 2020.



Gardner was elected to Guernsey County’s Board of Commissioners in 2012 and, during that time has developed a keen understanding of county government, complemented by the knowledge and experienced gained during his 13 years of service on Cambridge City Council.



He serves on a number of boards, both county and regional, including the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC); Guernsey County Planning Commission; Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association (OMEGA); Eastern Ohio Development Alliance (EODA); Guernsey County Board of Revision; Guernsey County Workforce Development; and the Guernsey County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank); and the GMN Tri-County Community Action Committee.



"I feel Guernsey County has a great team in the commissioners’ office," Gardner said. "Serving the best interests of the taxpayer is our shared, number one priority."



"Before I took office, meeting with a commissioner was essentially on an "appointment-only basis" and that was the very first thing we changed," Gardner continued. "We take a great deal of pride in maintaining an open-door policy to make certain we are both accessible and transparent.



"That’s not just for the county’s citizens, but also for other county offices and elected officials. That has helped us develop mutual respect and build trust that benefits all of Guernsey County."



During Gardner’s tenure, the commissioners’ office was deeply involved in facilitating the Guernsey Power Station, now under construction in Valley Township. The commissioner sees it as a symbol of Guernsey County’s potential as well as the ability of our community leaders to work together for a common goal.



"The power plant shows us what teamwork can do as well as how significant oil and gas development is to our county," said Gardner. "To have the power plant with the largest generating power east of the Mississippi under construction along Interstate 77, the whole world is able to see that big things are happening here. And our county’s economic development efforts can build on that, too!"



Gardner is proud of what he considers to be the "good stewardship" of taxpayer dollars while serving as commissioner. "Maintaining a balanced budget is required by law and it’s not an easy thing to do," Gardner points out. "While Guernsey County isn’t rolling in extra cash and faces our share of challenges, I am proud to say that we are on solid ground financially. I am also appreciative of the county offices that operate on General Fund dollars that, as a group, spent close to $400,000 under their 2019 appropriations. If that’s not a testament to cooperation, I don’t know what is!"



He also appreciates the cooperation and trust of the voters of Guernsey County for their support of the 911 Levy, which has provided a state-of-the-art call center from which trained Emergency Medical Dispatchers can field both landline and cellular calls while monitoring the location of each Sheriff’s Deputy in the field, resulting in faster response and improved safety.



In addition, the commissioner points to the acquisition of what will now be known as the "Guernsey County Government Center," at the corner of North Fourth Street and Wheeling Avenue, which now houses the office of the Guernsey County Prosecuting Attorney and, within the next few weeks, will become the home of the Guernsey County Clerk of Courts’ Auto Title Department.



"Not only did we purchase a beautifully-maintained building in near move-in condition at a below-market price, but we no longer pay rent for any of our county office locations," said Gardner.



He is also pleased with the cooperation that currently exists between the county and the City of Cambridge, as evidenced by the Land Bank and the Census 2020 Complete Count Committee, along with the relationships maintained with our State and Federal legislators.



However, he does acknowledge that there are still major concerns to address, including the over-crowding of the Guernsey County Jail, which averages nearly twice its originally-intended capacity.



"The Ohio Legislature is expected to pass a capital bill to supply partial funding for jail construction, expansion and renovation," stated Gardner. "It’s not expected to be a complete solution and won’t fund additional operation cost, but it would be a solid start!"



Gardner is a 1972 graduate of Cambridge High School and studied real estate appraisal and banking at Ohio University/ Zanesville, with a number of years of experience in both areas.



He and his wife of 31 years, Vickie, reside in Cambridge. They are parents of three grown children, daughter Amber Hamilton, of New Concord, son Curtis Figgins, of Stanhope, New Jersey, and Chad Gardner, of Marble Cliff. They also have a granddaughter, Alexandria, and attend the New Concord Church of Christ.