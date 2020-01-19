The Portage County United Way will rock for a night in April when the Kent Stage hosts a benefit concert with an as yet unidentified rock band.



Proposed by one of the newest members of the Portage County United Way Board of Trustees, Andy Malitz, executive director of the NEW Center as well as the Sequoia Wellness Center at NEOMED, the evening will be held in collaboration with Tom Simpson, the co-owner and operator of the Kent Stage.



For both Malitz and Simpson, the event will be deja vu. The two have partnered on rock concerts in the Greater Cleveland area on and off since their student days at Kent State University in the 1970s. During their student days, Malitz and Simpson were stage hands in a 1976 Freedom Festival Concert that drew 80,000 fans to Nelson Ledges Road Course.



The event was so big that then Portage County Sheriff Allen McKitrick discouraged repeats. He was worried about his department’s resources in effectively policing such events.



Malitz and Simpson, as student agents on the Kent State University All Campus Programming Board, were working on a concert for Dix Stadium two years later in the spring of 1978. Because it was only as year after the student protests over the Gym Annex and because it was so close to May 4, the sheriff made sure a concert permit was denied.



With seating at the Kent Stage in the hundreds, there is no chance of anything like a Nelson Ledges concert, but Malitz said the event will be lots of fun for those who enjoy good rock music.



"It will give the United Way the opportunity to reach out to younger people and people who are unaware of all the good that the United Way does in the Portage County Community,’ he said.



Ticket prices, he said, will be determined based on the act with most of the proceeds going to the United Way after paying the entertainers and production costs. Net proceeds from refreshments will benefit the United Way.



"It will not be a huge money-maker, but it will raise the profile of the United Way and give those involved the opportunity to tell their story," Malitz said.



Simpson is working hard to find a band that will sell out the Kent Stage. Sometimes, celebrities and actors tour with their bands as a side venture and Malitz said Simpson is hoping to find one available.



In addition to the regular efforts of companies doing payroll deduction, the Portage County United Way is trying new ways to spread the word of what it does. On Saturday, Feb. 1, it has scheduled a Bill White Charity Bowling Tournament at Sky Lane Bowling Alley in Garrettsville. The event also celebrates Bill White’s birthday! Those who wish to participate should contact the United Way offices.



The afternoon of Friday, March 20, it has scheduled a March Madness Party at Ray’s Place with the cooperation of Charlie Thomas.



This year’s campaign goal is $875,000 and the proceeds collected will support the work of more than 30 volunteer agencies in Portage County.



"We are local," Bill Childers, executive director, keeps telling donors. "The money we collect stays in Portage County where it is more efficiently used to help those in need than it might otherwise be.



Volunteers from the community oversee appropriations and audit the work of the agencies to make sure the money goes to the purposes for which it has been designated. If the money is deemed poorly used, the agency is no longer funded.



"We are always looking for volunteers to help us appropriate the money properly," Chiders said.



David Dix is a former publisher of the Record-Courier.