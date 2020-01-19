Sunday

Jan 19, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Noble County

911/Sheriff

Wednesday, Jan. 15

9:18 a.m., fence damaged, Olive Street, Caldwell.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

10:47 p.m., equipment violation, McConnelsville Road.

9:52 p.m., truck abandoned in a parking lot, Hunkadora Road.

7:34 p.m., reckless driver, Interstate 77; State Highway Patrol.

5:53 p.m., deer struck by a vehicle, Marietta Road.

4:23 p.m., warrant service, Spruce Street, Caldwell. Unable to locate.

4:09 p.m., warrant service, Belford Street. Male arrested.

2:57 p.m., traffic stop, Miller Street. Male arrested.

2:21 p.m., suspicious activity, West Street, Caldwell.

12:59 p.m., ill person, Maple View Circle, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

7:57 a.m., female with elevated blood pressure, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

12:03 a.m., disabled vehicle, Marietta Road.

Monday, Jan. 13

11:17 p.m., registration violation, McConnelsville Road. Warning.

10:23 p.m., ill person, High Street, Macksburg; United Ambulance.

9:22 p.m., traffic control device, West Street, Caldwell. Warning.

7:34 p.m., possible illegal drug activity, Sarahsville.

6:49 p.m., lift assistance requested by United Ambulance, Spruce Street; Caldwell FD.

5:03 p.m., alarm activation, Glenwood Road. False alarm.

4:44 p.m., unconscious female, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

4:25 p.m., property dispute, Mud Run Road.

3:19 p.m., ill person, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

1:03 p.m., ill person, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.

12:10 p.m., severe headache and difficulty breathing, Chapel Drive; United and Belle Valley FD.

11:49 a.m., vehicle stolen, Marietta Road.

11:27 a.m., vehicles parked on the wrong side of the street, North Street, Caldwell.

10:07 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

8:27 a.m., alarm activation, Deer Road.

3:03 a.m., list assist requested, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

Sunday, Jan. 12

5:37 p.m., male reported finding a gun wanted by Guernsey County deputies in his vehicle, Seneca Lake Road.

5:19 p.m., man refusing to return caller’s keys and cell phone after checking his vehicle for a gun he alleged was stolen, St. John Road.

4:47 p.m., male injured during a fall, Walnut Street; United and Caldwell FD.

3:24 p.m., two juveniles starting fires in a yard, Olive Street, Caldwell.

2:53 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

1:20 p.m., angry male is being violent toward employees at a hotel, Marietta Road.

1:17 p.m., suspicious male pedestrian, Woodsfield Road.

10:36 a.m., neighbor took caller’s truck, keys and cell phone.

10 a.m., tractor-trailer blocking roadway, McConnelsville Road.

9:23 a.m., female threatened and assaulted by her estranged husband, Mt. Ephraim Pike.

8:17 a.m., tree down on roadway, Route 285.

4:15 a.m., downed tree and utility lines blocking roadway, Batesville Road.

2:56 a.m., carbon monoxide alarm, Jefferson Drive; United, Caldwell FD and deputy.

2:30 a.m., woman unable to move her leg, Frostyville Road; United Ambulance.

1:45 a.m., downed tree, Seneca Lake Road.

Saturday, Jan. 11

10:53 p.m., auto accident, Route 821. No injuries reported.

10:52 p.m., possible heart attack, Nicholson Road; United and Belle Valley FD.

10:19 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Marietta Road.

10:07 p.m., narcotics investigation, Rayner Road.

9:44 p.m., fallen tree blocking roadway, North Street, Belle Valley.

9:29 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Rayner Road.

8:49 p.m., vehicle in a ditch, Sarahsville Road. No injuries reported.

8:06 p.m., vehicle abandoned on roadway, Mud Run Road.

7:13 p.m., male causing a disturbance, North Street, Caldwell.

7:06 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Wolf Run Road.

6:51 p.m., auto accident, Sheep Skin Ridge Road; United and deputies.

5:42 p.m., breaking and entering, Belford Street, Caldwell.

4:27 p.m., utility line down on vehicles, North Street, Caldwell.

4:16 p.m., fallen tree on roadway, Wolf Run Drive.

4:10 p.m., burglar alarm, Zep West Road.

4 p.m., suspicious male pedestrian, McConnelsville Road.

3:20 p.m., fallen tree blocking roadway, Road Fork Road.

2:59 p.m., reckless driver, Miller Street, Caldwell.

1:03 p.m., missing timber, Sarahsville Road.

12:08 p.m., 911 caller screamed "I’m afraid to leave," and hung-up, East Cross Street, Summerfield. Dispatcher called back and learned a verbal altercation was taking place at the home.

11:11 a.m., generator, heater and copper wire stolen, Batesville Road.

9:56 a.m., trespassing complaint, Belford Street, Caldwell.

9:54 a.m., female suffering stomach pain, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

9:40 a.m., male threatening and harassing a female, North Street, Caldwell.

9:10 a.m., batteries stolen from a well pad, Melrose Road.

6:40 a.m., ill person, Summit Court, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

5:37 a.m., ill woman, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

12:28 a.m., marked lanes, Marietta Road. Warning.

12:04 a.m., open door at a vacant residence, Ashton Hill Road.

Friday, Jan. 10

11:57 p.m., male suffered head and internal injuries during an all-terrain vehicle accident, Jacks Run Road; United, Summerfield FD and deputies.

11:09 p.m., equipment violation, I-77. Warning.

10:54 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

10:46 p.m., marked lanes, I-77. Warning.

10:44 p.m., female assaulted by a male, St. Johns Road. Alleged combatants declined to file charges.

10:12 p.m., registration violation, I-77. Warning.

9:41 p.m., equipment violation, McConnelsville Road. Warning.

9:11 p.m., equipment violation, I-77. Warning.

9:01 p.m., marked lanes, I-77. Warning.

5:57 p.m., chest pain and elevated blood pressure, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

5:53 p.m., male, 63, chest pains, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

4:06 p.m., firearm complaint, Parrish Ridge Road.

2:24 p.m., truck missing from yard, Marietta Road.

12:37 p.m., protection order violation, North Street, Caldwell. Female arrested.

10:09 a.m., chest pains, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.

10:08 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

9:28 a.m., alarm activation, Low Gap Road.

9:16 a.m., suspicious male pedestrian, McConnelsville Road.

9:13 a.m., suspicious activity, Halley’s Ridge Road.

5:48 a.m., female threatened to harm herself, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

1:38 a.m., 911 hang-up call.

Thursday, Jan. 9

10:11 p.m., people screaming in the alley, Summit Avenue, Caldwell.

10:08 p.m., unknown male opened caller’s garage door, Woodsfield Road.

7:46 p.m., medical alarm for a woman, Frostyville Road. False alarm.

7:01 p.m., goat on a leash standing along the roadway, Tower Road.

6:17 p.m., chest and neck pain, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

5:31 p.m., deer struck by a truck causing significant damage, Marietta Road.

4:39 p.m., male unresponsive after suffering a head injury in the driveway, Briar Hill Road; United and Senecaville FD.

12:16 p.m., female, possibly under the influence of illegal drugs, is "going crazy" at businesses, Marietta Road.

11:40 a.m., female, 28, suffering tremors and "bouncing off the walls," Marietta Road; United Ambulance.

7:30 a.m., male overdose victim, Pipa Road; United and deputy.

2:27 a.m., barking dog complaint, McKee Avenue, Caldwell.

2:27 a.m., fire alarm, South Olive Circle, Caldwell.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

11:34 p.m., narcotics seized during a traffic stop, McConnelsville Road.

9:54 p.m., marked lanes, I-77. Warning.

9:43 p.m., traffic stop, Interstate 77.

9:39 p.m., marked lanes and equipment violation, I-77. Warning.

7:38 p.m., female suffering chest pains, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.

6:55 p.m., ill person, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.

6:02 p.m., suspicious behavior by caller’s father, Pipa Road; United and deputies.

5:39 p.m., ill male, Swazey Road; United Ambulance.

5:10 p.m., disabled vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.

2:51 p.m., house "trashed" and son in possession drug abuse instruments, McKee Avenue, Caldwell; United and deputies.

2:44 p.m., traffic stop, Outpost Road.

1:40 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.

1:39 p.m., auto accident, Marietta Road. No injuries reported.

1:39 p.m., deer struck by a vehicle, Marietta Road.

1:14 p.m., parked vehicle blocking roadway, Mud Run Road.

11:01 a.m., male, 42, difficulty breathing, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.