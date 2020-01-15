Submissions



Art exhibit



Janice Hyson, resident of Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehab, is sharing her vibrant and unique colored pencil book art during the month of January at the Newcomerstown Library. Hours are: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.



Mobile Printing program at library



The Coshocton Public Library and West Lafayette branch library are now offering mobile printing, effective Wednesday, Jan. 15. The PrinterOn mobile printing solution makes the library’s public printer available without having to connect to the library’s network or install printer drivers. For questions about mobile printing, call the Coshocton Public Library at 740-622-0956 or the West Lafayette branch library at 740-545-6672.



BPW meeting



Coshocton Business and Professional Women (BPW) will meet at noon Monday, Jan. 20, at Signature Healthcare. The program will be on Relay. Cost is $10 for lunch. For reservations or more information, contact President Raine Hammond at 740-294-5292 or CoshoctonBPW@gmail.com.



Other events



The FEUD will return Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m. 304 S. College St., Newcomerstown.



Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m., Olde Main Street Museum, 213 W. Canal St., Newcomerstown.



Free Arts & Crafts Workshops for grades K-12, Saturday, Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m. to noon, ARTSNCT INC. - Arts Center of Newcomerstown, 304 S. College St., 304 S College St., Newcomerstown.