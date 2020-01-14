



SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Board of Trustees held its last meeting of the year and an organizational meeting for the new year on Dec 30.

Year end business included legislation for supplemental end of the year appropriations in the amounts of $110,000, $45,000 and $50,000 for fund lines.

Also approved were carryover of vacations for non-contract and contract personnel as authorized by non-contract policy manual and union contracts.

Temporary appropriations for 2020 were also approved. The fiscal officer will certify the resolution and forward a copy of the appropriations to the Summit County Budget Committee for recording pending the permanent appropriations for 2020 to be filed by April 1.

Several motions were tabled by trustees including approval of the in-house posting and screening process to promote a full-time firefighter EMT paramedic to the position of shift supervisor. The promotion is necessary due to the retirement of the current supervisor on Jan. 18. Also tabled was to authorize the township administrator to request an advance of funds from Summit County Fiscal Officers for fire funds.

A motion was approved to repay, from the police fund, the sum of an advance which was made on Jan. 2, 2019.

There was no other unfinished business for the year 2019 and the business for 2019 was completed.

New business for 2020 included a schedule of trustee meetings for the new year, which was approved.

Also approved was an organizational resolution to cover all operating procedures for the township for the year 2020.

Trustee liaison appointments were made including:

Trustee/issue I/District 8/Contracts: Dean Young; Trustee/NEFCO: Deborah Davis; Trustee/Township Reworks Waste Management: Davis; Trustee/New Media: Young; Trustee/Community Development Block Grant: Young; Trustee/AMATS: Joe DiLauro; and Health District Representative: DiLauro. All trustees are assigned as liaisons for the operations of the township departments – zoning, police, fire, parks, road and the community senior center.

Approved board members for the Volunteer Fire Fighters Dependents Fund include Davis and DiLauro, Fire Chief Vic Wincik and Capt. Steve Simich. Sharon Harms is the fifth board member. Wincik is appointed a board secretary.