



Jackson Township resident and author Cliff Annis will present a program on his recently published book, Magic in a Bottle, on Sunday, January 26, at 2 p.m. at Jackson Center School. After the program, the author will answer questions and sign books, copies of which will be available for sale.

The program is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

Clifford (Cliff) Annis, Jr. is a Senior Consultant at PAREXEL Consulting and this is his first book. He grew up in the Finger Lakes region of New York State, spending parts of his summers throughout middle and high school at the cottage of his great aunt on Keuka Lake. He travels all over the world for his work and tasting wines from different regions he visits is one of his passions and pleasures. He and his wife, Dana, have two grown children, Megan and Matthew, who are both starting to appreciate “the fruits of the vines.”

Annis captures the untold story of Arnie Esterer, the “father of vinifera in Ohio” and Markko Vineyard in Arnie Esterer’s own words.

Arnie Esterer and Tim Hubbard were taking a big gamble back in 1968 when they started their vineyard and winery. With guidance from Dr. Konstantin Frank (1899–1985), a viticulturist and winemaker in the Finger Lakes region of New York, Esterer and Hubbard built a winery that has led the way for the next generation of European-style vinifera growers and winemakers in Ohio.

Cliff Annis’ book tells the story of one remarkable man, Arnie Esterer, and his passion to produce only the best vinifera wines in the Conneaut Creek region of the Lake Erie appellation, where the critics said it could not be done.