



JACKSON TWP. The Jackson High School Alumni Association (JHSAA) inducted three new members to the Jackson High School Wall of Fame. The alumni held a reception on Jan. 10 for the three inductees in the atrium outside the Bear’s Den Café at the high school.

Each inductee was presented a plaque during the halftime of the Jackson High School boys varsity basketball game. Plus, each inductee has a plaque mounted on the wall in the hallway just outside of the basketball gymnasium.

Eric Smer is the president of the JHSAA.

Jennifer Jones, chairperson for the JHSAA Wall of Fame committee said, “We’re excited to be in our 16th year for having the responsibility of the Wall of Fame inductees.”

The Wall of Fame started as the Hall of Fame in the mid to late 1970s. At the time, it was meant to honor outstanding athletes who graduated from Jackson Local Schools. In 2002, the alumni association took over and opened the recognition to outstanding athletes, professionals, those who made a contribution in education or in the political arena and humanitarians who graduated from the district.

To date, there are close to 90 members displayed on the Wall of Fame.

Selections are based on six categories including athletics, community contributions, professional accomplishments, political leadership, humanitarian contributions or education leadership. This year’s inductees were excited and honored to be selected.

This year’s inductees include the following Jackson High School alumni:

Archie Haer, Class of 1966

Athlete – Haer was a three-year varsity member of the football, basketball and track teams. He held the county record in the high hurdles for a couple of years after graduation. He went on to play for two years for Ohio State’s football team under Woody Hayes and earned a varsity letter in 1967. After college, he ran in the Atlanta Peachtree 10k for several years. Haer ran his own business in Atlanta for 20-plus years. He’s now retired and living in South Florida with wife Regenia, and they travel extensively. As a member of the 1965, Jackson football team, Haer scored the winning touchdown against Hoover to complete a 10-0 season.

Colleen Radick McMahan Christensen, PhD., Class of 1977

Professional Accomplishments – Christensen was active in many different clubs throughout her time at Jackson High School. She graduated from the University of Akron with a bachelor’s degree in 1982, a master’s degree in 1986 and received a Doctorate in chemistry in 1990 from the Universite’ de Haute Alsace, France. She has received the Goodyear Tire Chairman’s Award, USDA Unsung Hero Award for outreach and mentoring and the ACS Bioelastomer Award for Research Excellence. Colleen has 53-plus technical publications, six patents and has done more than 70 technical presentations. Her motto is “Who wants to be a princess when you can be a scientist?”

Chase Kinney, Class of 2013

Athlete – Kinney was a four-year letter winner/MVP/Senior Captain in swimming and held many school, county, sectional, district and state records. She was Stark County Swimmer of the year four times and Federal League Swimmer of the year three times. In track, Kinney was a state qualifier and school record holder in the 4x800 relay. She was a state qualifier in cross country as well. At Jackson High School, she was in the Academic Top 25 & Miss Jacksonite 2013. Chase went on to be a top swimmer at the University of Wisconsin. She was Team MVP in 2016, senior captain, Big Ten record holder, Big Ten Champion, All-American, NCAA All American and 2016 Olympic trials Qualifier.