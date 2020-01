Lucille June Briggs was born Dec. 19, 2019, to Erik and Angela Briggs of Atwater.



She was born at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.



Maternal grandparents are Terry White (deceased) of Atwater and Joe and Karen Hagan of Atwater. Paternal grandparents are Lori Roof of Alliance and Mike and Renee Briggs of Atwater.



Her great-grandfather is Frank Hagan of Randolph.