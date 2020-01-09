Thursday

Jan 9, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Wooster Police Department

Jan. 2

12:31 p.m. — A purse was reported stolen on the 1600 block of Cleveland Road.

3:47 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 600 block of McKinley Street.

Jan. 3

9:23 a.m. — A case of fraud was reported on the 2400 block of Weaver Drive.

10:15 a.m. — Theft was reported at a business on the 300 block of East Larwill Street.

10:29 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 400 block of East Bowman Street.

11:22 a.m. — Theft was reported on the 200 block of West Liberty Street.

4:50 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 100 block of Vanover Street.

Jan. 4

1:38 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 300 block of North Grant Street.

Jan. 5

2 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was investigated on the 2500 block of Cleveland Road.

4:07 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 100 block of Spink Street.

 

Orrville Police Department

Jan. 1

1:02 a.m. — A 36-year-old man was cited for assault on the 200 block of West Market Street.