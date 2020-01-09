LOGAN — Ohio’s Hocking Hills are a picture-perfect winter destination, as lush forests, dramatic rock formations and breathtaking waterfalls that freeze to gorgeous sculptures offer eyepopping Instagrammable moments around every corner.



Winter in the Hills is even more enjoyable with a massive menu of warming comfort foods dished up at the region’s many diners, cafés and country inns.



The seventh annual Hocking Hills Comfort Food Cruise makes it easy for travelers to experience all those inviting, casual restaurants over three weekends: Jan. 11-12; Jan. 18-19 and Jan. 25-26. Comfort Food Cruise tickets are $20 with $5 of every ticket benefitting local food pantries. Each ticket includes one comfort food at each of the 15 restaurants.



New this year and included in the $20 ticket, the just-launched Comfort Food Trail Pass helps travelers and locals alike enjoy Hocking Hills’ locally owned eateries year-round. This card features special offers at all Trail stops throughout 2020.



Reservations are not needed, but Comfort Food Cruise tickets, the Trail Pass and complete visitor and lodging information, are available at ExploreHockingHills.com.



2020 participating stops include:



• The Boot Grill: Baked steak sliders and loaded baked potatoes



• Bush’s Restaurant: Homemade chili



• Hocking Hills Coffee Emporium: Carmel pecan cinnamon roll or apple danish



• Hocking Hills Diner: Banana bread french toast



• Home Tavern: Sloppy joe slider and cup of soup



• Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls: Mixed berry cobbler



• M&M Family Diner: Vegetable soup



• Mam’s Rusted Skillet: Cheeseburger slider and homemade chips



• Millstone Barbeque: Pulled pork sliders and baked beans



• Nelsonville Emporium Kitchen: Homemade pretzel



• The Olde Dutch: Chicken and noodles or mashed potatoes



• Pearl's Diner: Biscuits and gravy



• Pizza Crossing: 8 inch pepperoni or cheese pizza



• The Ridge Inn Restaurant: Meatloaf



• Treehouse Treats & Treasures: Junior ice cream cone



In between stops -- or after the cruise -- travelers are encouraged to enjoy even more of the Hocking Hills beauty and its experiences. They can work up an appetite or walk off a full stomach while they capture Instagram-worthy photos of Old Man’s Cave.



Visitors can also enjoy the area’s fresh air and spectacular winter landscape with an easy hike to Ash Cave, a longer trek to Cedar Falls, meander around Conkle’s Hollow, or explore any of the area’s many other gorgeous natural features.



Located 40 miles southeast of Columbus, Hocking Hills offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences that make every day feel like Saturday, with plenty of admission free activities. The region boasts a wide variety of affordable lodging, from camping, cabins and cottages to hotels and inns.



In addition to hiking trails, parks and forests, Hocking Hills is the zipline capital of the midwest with 50 ziplines being offered via three distinct guide services. Unique gift and antique shops, canoeing, horseback riding, golf, spas and more add to the allure of the Hocking Hills as the perfect place to unplug.



Complete traveler information is available www.ExploreHockingHills.com or 1-800-Hocking (800-462-5464).