Randall L. Lucas, Sr., 87, of Barnesville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at 3:50pm. He was surrounded by family at Emerald Pointe of Barnesville. He was born June 9, 1932, to the late Chester Lucas and Juanita Gail Hannahs of Noble County.



He was married to Anita J. (Gallagher) Lucas on June 9, 1951, for 66 years. Randall loved to fish, tell stories, and joke around with others. He had an awesome laugh when he was being funny. He really loved his family and the dogs he had. He loved playing games like cinch, rummy, and Yahtzee.



Randall is preceeded in death by his wife Anita and sister Ginny Huntsman and two half-brothers Don Roe and Francis Lucas. He was two living sisters Kathryn Carpenter and Shirley Baker.



Randall was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a great great grandfather. Randall is survived by his 6 children, Randa (Chuck) Hill of Bolivia, N.C., Diana (Mike) Hayes of Temperanceville, Randall (Sharon) Lucas, Jr. of Barnesville, Robert "Buddy" Lucas of Barnesville, Timothy (Lori) Lucas of Belmont, and Sheriff David (Bobbie) Lucas of Bellaire. Randall has 19 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.



A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 North Chestnut Street, Barnesville, Ohio 43713.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Guernsey, P.O. Box 1165, Cambridge, Ohio 43725.