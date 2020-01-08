



GREEN During the last meeting of the year for the Portage Lakes Career Center (PLCC) Board of Education, the board approved several items of business.

• A Memorandum of Understanding with The University of Akron for a partnership for Fire Safety Services and Educational Services Hubs was approved.

• An employment contract for Derrell Hollis as an adult education evening receptionist/monitor was approved at a rate of $15 per hour, as needed, 100 hours maximum, no benefits.

• Also approved was a field trip for SkillsUSA Regional Officers Training Institute, Washington, D.C. from Jan. 20-25.

• Principal Mike Kaschak updated the board on recruitment for the 2020-21 school year. He said the home school visits are completed and applications are coming in. PLCC has received 65 applications in comparison to last year’s 14 at the same time. Eighth and 10th graders from the home districts – Green, Manchester, Springfield and Coventry – will visit the career center in February.

• Other updates included that PLCC students experienced volunteering at the Akron/Canton Community Food Bank where their time and efforts were able to provide 1,253 neighboring families with meals. Students also provided donations of personal care items to Safe Landing, which provides emergency shelter and immediate assistance in times of crisis. Secondary students, along with staff, collected 1,138 items for the annual food drive. All donations were given to Green’s Good Neighbors Program. The senior marketing and senior business students from Springfield High School’s satellite programs held a fundraiser with Kinfolk Candle and Uncle Tito’s Restaurant to raise money to Adopt-A-Family for the holidays. By partnering with ACESS Shelter in Akron, which provides help for homeless women and children, the funds raised, including monetary donations from the students themselves, were used to purchase gifts for two families consisting of two mothers and seven children. PLCC staff donations provided 17 students and their families with Thanksgiving dinners which were prepared by Chef Bennett and the culinary students. Staff donations were used to provide 23 PLCC students with $50 gift cards to brighten their holidays.

• Kaschak said the Enviroscape Technology students had another successful poinsettia sale.

“Stay tuned for the annual spring plant sale that will be here before you know it,” he said.

• Career Center students of the month are:

Hailie Abbott, Industrial Career Exploration – Coventry

Maria Caplinger, Enviroscapes Technology – Coventry

Maria Hopkins, Cosmetology – Manchester

Katie Merriman, Pre-Nursing, Green

• Placement Student of the Month

Blake Hillyard, Electrical Technology – Springfield – ANR Electric

The next PLCC Board meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Jan. 9, 2020 at the school.