



MASSILLON The Massillon Museum reopened its ceramics studio in a new location inside the museum. The studio used to be in the lower level of the museum but with the construction projects over the past year or more, the studio was closed.

The museum has opened a new ceramics studio on the first floor of the museum with room for classes, a separate room for the kilns and windows to bring in the light of the day.

“We lost a bit of square footage with the new location, but we gained a separate kiln room and more easily accessible restrooms and windows,” said Education and Outreach Manager Stephanie Toole.

Toole said the museum has been getting many calls from supporters and visitors about when the ceramics studio would reopen. The classes held in the studio are highly popular in the area.

“We decided to have a grand opening type event to let people know the studio is back. Tonight, visitors can do a hands-on exercise and make an item, they can meet our studio manager Tyler Lutz and learn about the wheel,” Toole said.

Lutz was demonstrating how to use the wheel for visitors during the open house event on Dec. 28.

“I’m just showing the basics tonight including how to throw the clay on the wheel,” Lutz said. “Step one is how to center the clay on the wheel, then I’m showing how to make a dent in the middle of the clay and how to feel the clay. The clay should be even from base to walls.”

The studio now occupies the northeast corner of the Museum building at street level. The large storefront windows provide good lighting for working artists and pedestrians can stop and watch artists working.

The previous location will be redone to use as a darkroom for photography classes.

There are upcoming classes being planned in the studio including the popular Couples Clay class on Feb. 8. For more details about upcoming classes, contact Toole at 330-833-4061 or sltoole@massillonmuseum.org.