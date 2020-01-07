



NEW FRANKLIN There is an open seat on the Manchester School Board following the resignation of Mark Tallman.

Tallman resigned following the December board meeting, Board President Richard Sponseller said.

Sponseller said Tallman resigned for personal reasons.

The board held an emergency meeting Dec. 27 in executive session to determine how to go about filling the position. Sponseller said the board had to wait 10 days following the resignation before it could proceed and now it has 30 days to appoint someone into the position.

He said he wants to make sure the board selects the best person from the community who will do what is best for kids.

“It’s not about us,” Sponseller said. “It is about what is best for the kids.”

The next regular board meeting is 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at the board offices.