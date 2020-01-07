



LAKE TWP. The Lake Township Board of Trustees approved a one-year contract with Baker, Dubilkar, Beck, Wiley and Matthews for legal services for the township during its regular meeting on Dec. 23.

The contract is effective Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020 at a rate of $3,500 a month, totaling $42,000 for the year. Trustee Steven Miller said this is the same rate the township has paid for the past two years.

OTHER ACTIONS:

• Authorized paying bills in the amount of $343,564, with more than $200,000 going to the road paving project.

• Approved an additional $22,795 for the final invoice from Northstar Asphalt for the completion of the road paving project.

• Approved the Stark County Water Quality Regulations.

• Authorized a Memorandum of Understanding between Lake Township and Stark County Soil & Water Conservation District for technical assistance.

• Reappointed Robert Cappelli to the Board of Zoning Appeals for a five-year term from Dec. 23, 2019 to Dec. 23, 2024.

• Scheduled the year end meeting for 9 a.m., Jan. 3 with the annual organizational meeting to immediately follow.