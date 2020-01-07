Are you looking for something to do? Here’s what’s happening around the area.

Jan. 7

MassMu History Discussion Group: 10 a.m. to noon at Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E. Moderated by Chris Craft. Guests are invited to bring stories, photographs and mementos to share with the group. Topic is “aha” moments. Coffee and pastries are available for a donation. Information: 330-833-4061 or www.massillonmuseum.org.

Retired salaried employees of Union Drawn Division of the former Republic Steel lunch: 11:30 a.m. at Menches, 235 Lincoln Way W, Massillon. Guests welcome.

Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially lunch: 1 p.m. at Menches Bros., 4877 W. Tuscarawas St., Perry Township. Reservations: Jackie at 330-802-5648 or Carol at 234-221-2043.

Jan. 8

Superior's Brand Meats retirees breakfast: 8:30 a.m. at Menches Bros., 4887 Tuscarawas St. W, Perry Township.

Health talk - ABCs of Medicare: 6 p.m. at Aultman Orrville Hospital, 832 S. Main St., Orrville. Learn about what you need to know as your approach Medicare eligibility. Free. Seating is limited. Reservations required. Call 330-754-4508 or visit www.aultman.org.

Jan. 9

Health talk - ABCs of Medicare: 6 p.m. at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, 200 E. State St., Alliance. Learn about what you need to know as your approach Medicare eligibility. Free. Seating is limited. Reservations required. Call 330-754-4508 or visit www.aultman.org.

Jan. 11

Canton Amateur Radio Club breakfast: 8:30 a.m. at Menches Bros., 4887 W. Tuscarawas St., Perry Township.

Indoors farmers’ market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church, 4600 Fulton Drive NW, Jackson Township. Purchase fresh locally made products such as breads, sicotti, candy, pies, cheese and goat milk, maple syrup, honey, pepper relish, bee products, wooden toys, essential oils, natural goat products, dog treats. Live entertainment featuring Kodachrome Babies and Jackson culinary art students will offer a cooking demonstration and bake sale. Pierogies and homemade beef vegetable soup for sale. Information: 330-492-4591.

Widows and Widowers Starting Over Socially brunch and dominoes: 10 a.m. at Arrowhead Banquet Center, 1500 Rogwin Circle, North Canton. Reservations: Jackie at 330-802-5648 or Carol at 234-221-2043.

Junior Ranger: Write it Out: 11 a.m. to noon at National First Ladies Library, 205 Market Ave. S, Canton. Kids will learn how First Ladies have used letter writing to speak their mind. Program ends with writing a letter to a First Lady. Information: 440-717-3755, 330-452-0876 or www.firstladies.org.

Swiss steak dinner: 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Northwest Stark Senior Center, 853 Locust St., Canal Fulton. Meal served family style. Adults: $12. Children: $6.

“Hidden Figures”: 7 p.m. at Roxy Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Minerva. Admission: $3. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.