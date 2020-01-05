Celebrating the arrival of a special new year

I like the sound of 2020.

The number sounds new. The mere act of saying it seems to signal a new year, a new decade, and who knows, it may start whole a new life.

Certainly 2020 has the ring of a new day. The year sounds futuristic, even though it's already here. It's not quite the distant future that singers Zager and Evans looked forward to in their pop single "In The Year 2525" a little more than 50 years ago, but it's a lot farther into the future than the computer Hal ever dreamed of in the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Whatever happens in 2020 — or beyond — seems like it will astound us, challenge us, excite us, and, perhaps, awe us with its advances.

It may surprise us, and even disappoint us at times, but 2020 — an audible marker in time like no other number in recent history, save perhaps 2000 — sounds as though it is a year that we will remember and tell stories about for decades to come.

You just get the feeling just by hearing it that 2020 — even without Frank Sinatra still around to sing about it afterwards — will be a very good year.

Embracing Change

A new year always offers a rebirth, and, if the start of the new year is embraced, it can signal change.

Even if we don't want it at the moment, we all can make fine use of at least a little change in our lives. We just need to adjust to the differences in our lives.

When the end of a year arrives, we almost always look forward to change. Seasons have passed. Spring — the season of new life — is long ago. The end of a hot and busy summer has given way to a cooling and slower autumn. Ultimately, the cold of winter sets in. We need something — anything — to warm the doldrums and stir our tired lives.

When the new year arrives it always seems like we have found that energizer.

Sure, long before the groundhog ever even gets a peek at its surroundings, there still are weeks — months — left of winter. But, somehow, as the year begins, it seems like spring is near. Days are lengthening minute by minute. Winter is shortening by each passing day.

With the help of a few episodes of "The Bachelor," "Survivor," "Dancing With the Stars" or "American Idol," we can make it to the better parts of this year.

A Different Sound

I don't know what it is about the cadence of 2020 — maybe it's the repetitiveness — but it sounds as though this year will be the better part a century.

Often, years just sort of follow each other. Nothing more than a higher digit really distinguished 2016 from 2017 or 2018 from 2019, unless you look into the history of it. I'm sure there were events in the lives of all of us that made a big personal difference. But, for the world in general, we were just a year farther along on the timeline of some future history book.

The year 2020, in a way that won't occur again until 3030 or 4040, sounds perhaps like it could be special. New technology. New experiences. New discoveries.

Still, as the year 2020 gets underway, I don't want to raise my expectations to an unreachable level. So, I have adopted a conservative standard. I have set my personal bar low, to make sure I am not disappointed by a year that holds tremendous promise for all of us.

For me, I just hope I can learn to remember to write 2020 on my checks before 2021 arrives.