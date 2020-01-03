BARBERTON — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Barberton.

The Barberton Police Department said in a news release that David Choate, 33, of Doylestown, was pronounced dead at the scene after a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole.

Police said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed in the 1500 block of Maple Street when it went off the road and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then came to rest after striking a tree.

Officers responded to the crash at 11:36 p.m. Thursday. Police said the vehicle was found heavily damaged and with a driver trapped inside. Public Information Officer Marty Eberhart said Barberton Fire Department personnel used special equipment to extricate Choate from the vehicle.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office pronounced Choate dead at the scene at 12:16 a.m. Friday.

Eberhart said the crash is still being investigated, but speed appears to be a factor. He said the crash broke off a 10- to 12-foot section of the utility pole.

Eberhart said the Summit County Metro Crash Response Team, Barberton Police Department and Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the crash.