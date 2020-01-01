TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



Following the recommendation of Newcomerstown Mayor Steve Guy, village council appointed Ronald Pollock to the interim police chief position.



An open house is planned for the 80th birthdays of Wallace "Weary" Walters and his twin brother, Waldon Walters.



The Newcomerstown Historical Society had a Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. Members of the Newcomerstown High School vocal group, The Expressions," sang Christmas carols. Santa Claus stopped by with David Casteel and Gary Chaney pictured with Old Saint Nick.



Playing at the Shelby Theatres are "Princess & The Frog" and "Alvin & The Chipmunks 2."



A retirement party was held for Master Sgt. Ralph D. Smith, son of Ralph and Shirley Smith of Newcomerstown.



The "Fast Lane Band" is to play at the Newcomerstown Moose Lodge 1337 New Year’s Eve party.



Deaths: Rosezetti Conlon, 85, Newcomerstown; Mae Bucher, 84, Newcomerstown; Rosalie K. Niccum, 84, formerly of Newcomerstown; William "Red" Ferrell, 91, formerly of Newcomerstown.



Ridgewood improved to 3-1 with a 58-34 victory over Newcomerstown, 3-2. Caleb Rankin led the Trojans with 13 points. The Generals also defeated Indian Valley, 54-50, with Evan Jones scoring 15 points and adding 11 rebounds.



The Newcomerstown Lady Trojans walloped Malvern, 80-40. Stephany Felton and Chelsea Fenton came through double-doubles for the winners.



Ed Berkshire of Newcomerstown set a Cy Young Lanes record with 257, 300 and 258 games and a total of 815. The previous record was 803 set by Leon Henson on Jan. 30, 1989.



West Lafayette Chamber president Christie Maurer announced changes for the West Lafayette Homecoming Festival.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



Tuscarawas County Commissioners re-appointed Corey A. Moner of Newcomerstown to a four-year term on the Tuscarawas Branch District Board of Trustees.



Coach Mark Wolff’s Newcomerstown Trojans won the Orange and Black Trophy with a 62-51 victory over Ridgewood with Greg Booth leading the winners with 20 points.



Indian Valley boys basketball team lost to New Philadelphia, 75-58.



Deaths: Wallace R. Hall, 78; Stella Glazer, 83.



THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



Newcomerstown Mayor Gordon DeMarco gave a positive "State of the Village" report to residents, citing promising growth due to development of the Industrial Park, resurfacing of village streets and plans to open the swimming pool at Cy Young Park on Memorial Day.



The Indian Valley Braves’ boys basketball team defeated Ridgewood, 57-37, with Chris Kohl scoring 16.



Mr. and Mrs. Walter Hickman, Newcomerstown, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 31.



Deaths: Patricia D. Gadd, 43; Lottie Leonhard, 97; Burris "Red" Hill, 78; Lewis I. Smith, 74; Edith M. Billman, 80; William Opphile, 88; Everett Matchett, 81; Alta B. Graham, 90; Sevilla "Sue" Shryock, 79; Robert K. Luce, 79.



FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



The Rev. John Little is re-elected president of the Newcomerstown Ministerial Association and honored for the 50th anniversary of his call to ministry.



Kevin Hinds, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Hinds, Newcomerstown, and a member of the Newcomerstown High School Marching Band, received national attention by playing his bass drum while standing on his head. The photograph was first published in The Newcomerstown News and eventually was picked up by the Associated Press.



Ohio’s first statewide primitive weapons deer season is set for Jan. 2-4.



Dr. Philip Mozena was elected president of the Newcomerstown Board of Education, with Claude Hinds as vice president and Mrs. Roger George as board representative to the Buckeye Joint Vocational School.



Deaths: Andrew A. Koran, 74; Caroline Atherton, 85; Rowland Kinner, 63; Richard Hughes.



FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



Thirteen railroad cars derail on the C&M Railroad tracks at Post Boy.



Business Women’s Club awarded prizes to Mr. and Mrs. Preston Hannahs and Mrs. E.W. Steffen in a local Christmas home decorating contest.



An organ costing $11,000 was dedicated at Christ United Methodist Church.



Winter officially arrives, blanketing the area with eight inches of snow and temperatures near zero.



The Newcomerstown Trojans’ boys basketball team lost to Garaway, 76-40.



Married: Jane Brown and Ronald Anderson; Louise Carrothers and Wayne Swigert.



Anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Hayes, 60th anniversary.



Deaths: Mrs. Forest Berkshire; Arthur F. Kuhn, 86; Bertran E. Reed, 81.



SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



Clyde Barthalow appointed assistant superintendent at the Shaker Heights School District.



Tim Decker, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Decker, Newcomerstown R.D. 1, is one of nine winners in the All-Ohio School Safety Poster Contest.



Deaths: Harry Rufer, 59; Mrs. W.J. Lehman, 80; Boyd C. Adams, 80; Diana Sue Simmons, infant; William Carnahan, 74; Mrs. C.B. Thomas, 58; Mrs. Charles Hill, 66; Henry E. Bowen, 92; Kathy Ann Slasor, infant.



SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



Mrs. George V. Rippel, 47, Dover, was killed in an auto accident on Route 21.



Death: Lorenzo Burdette, 93.



EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



The Rev. George Shurtz is promoted to the rank of Major in the Chaplain’s Reserve Corps.



Cecil Haver elected president pro tem of council to fill seat made vacant by the naming of Earl Treasure, mayor to succeed the late Charles Mugford. George Tufford elected councilman.



Miss Helen Gefeller is appointed deputy in the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Department.



Watershed assessments are on tax abatements sent out in December.



The Rev. D.A. Morris takes three months absence due to ill health.



NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



Joan Mulvane, 92, dies in California.



Miss Olive Ray and Lorin D. Gadd are married by the Rev. Charles Foust.



Miss Lydia Leiser fractured her hip in a fall.



Mrs. Susanna Anderson dies at the home of her daughter, Miss Gladys Anderson, in Canton.



ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



The home of D.F. Folkert, rural mail carrier, is destroyed in a fire.



R.H. Smith sold his River Street grocery to Mitchell Atkinson.



Roy Kohler, recently honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, will open a bakery on West State Street.



ONE HUNDRED AND TEN YEARS AGO - 1909



The portable bungalow of Mr. and Mrs. M. Yingling, being shipped to Florida, was destroyed in a train wreck.



Mrs. J.O. Owens dies at her home on Church Street.



Charles Marlatt and Anna Herbert are married by the Rev. O.C. Kramer.



James Cole has purchased the Main Street lumber yard from Roy Mulvane.



C.R. Sheafe has leased the coal yards west of town from Warner Beers.



E.M. Blair has purchased the brick residence of Mac Shaw, Cross Street.