



NEW FRANKLIN The Manchester Local Schools Board of Educaation approved the second step to place two renewal issues on the March ballot.

During the Dec. 17 meeting, the board approved to submit to the electors the renewal of a 1.17-mill emergency levy and a renewal of an 8.5-mill tax levy. Both issues are renewals, and while the millage has changed, the amount collected remains the same.

Treasurer Jennifer Rucker said she will be taking both resolutions to the Summit County Board of Elections so both can be placed on the primary ballot.

The primary election will take place March 17.

In other business Dec. 17, the board:

• Approved a service agreement with Child Guidance & Family Solutions for education services. Superintendent James Robinson that this is important because it is for the most at-risk students who need reading help. He said the councilors will be in each building each week for several hours.

• Approved creating a new fund for the Marcia C. White Memorial Scholarship. The board approved a donation from Jim White to the scholarship for $3,000.

• Approved a transfer from the General Fund to Bond Retirement for $17,945 for a bus payment.

• Heard from Robinson about several groups and organizations who helped send out food boxes around Thanksgiving. He said 202 people were sent food through the effort.

• Approved the resignation of Chelsea Truax the high school volleyball coach. Robinson said the district will be looking for a new volleyball coach.

• Approved a donation from Dustin Halsey to the eighth-grade girls basketball team for basketball jerseys for $250, and a $250 donation to the seventh-grade girls basketball team for basketball warm-ups. Manchester Youth Football also donated $500 to the drama club; Kaderly Foundation donated $440 to the middle school Secret Santa Project; and an anonymous donation of $250 was made to the Secret Santa Project.

• Held the first reading for six first reading policy updates. The board also approved five-second reading policy updates regarding tobacco.

The next Manchester Schools board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Administration Building, 6075 Manchester Road.